Home‑invasion suspects crash stolen pickup on Hwy. 400 ramp in Vaughan; 1 arrested, others wanted

York Regional Police tell 680 NewsRadio they received a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. for a home invasion in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 5, 2026 5:57 am.

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot.

York Regional Police tell 680 NewsRadio they received a call around 1:15 a.m. for a home invasion in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive. Investigators say several suspects forced their way into the home, stole valuables and a pickup truck, and fled before officers arrived.

A short time later, the suspects lost control of the stolen vehicle on the southbound Highway 400 on‑ramp from Major Mackenzie Drive, crashing through a guardrail. Authorities noted they were not pursuing the suspects at the time.

The group abandoned the wrecked pickup and ran off into the surrounding area. One suspect was arrested by responding officers and found carrying a bag containing stolen items.

Police believe three to four suspects were involved and confirm that others managed to escape. The exact number of outstanding suspects remains unclear.

The on‑ramp remains closed for several more hours as crews repair the damaged guardrail. The OPP is urging drivers to plan alternate routes.

York police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Update expected in Frank Stronach case after Toronto sexual assault trial delayed

TORONTO — An update is expected today in the case of Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, whose sexual assault trial in Toronto is facing some delays. The trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week...

1h ago

Top Stories

7 Toronto police officers arrested in connection to YRP investigation: source

A York Regional Police statement didn't contain many details, but noted the service's chief and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will speak.

1h ago

Equipment issues causes delays on Lakeshore West, East GO lines during evening commute

Both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines experienced delays during the evening commute due to equipment issues, GO Transit reported. On the Lakeshore East line, the transit agency said an earlier...

7h ago

At least 10 people injured in multi-vehicle Brampton collision

Multiple people have been injured in a collision that involved a Brampton Transit bus Wednesday afternoon. Peel police say they were called to Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton just before 3...

7h ago

Update expected in Frank Stronach case after Toronto sexual assault trial delayed

TORONTO — An update is expected today in the case of Canadian businessman Frank Stronach, whose sexual assault trial in Toronto is facing some delays. The trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Reduced GO Train service to extend into Thursday

Metrolinx says GO Trains will again operate on a reduced schedule Thursday, as repair work continues following Monday’s train derailment. Erica Natividad with the criticism over communication from the provincial transit agency.

13h ago

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

21h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

21h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

February 3, 2026 7:20 pm EST EST

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

February 3, 2026 6:56 pm EST EST

More Videos