A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot.

York Regional Police tell 680 NewsRadio they received a call around 1:15 a.m. for a home invasion in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive. Investigators say several suspects forced their way into the home, stole valuables and a pickup truck, and fled before officers arrived.

A short time later, the suspects lost control of the stolen vehicle on the southbound Highway 400 on‑ramp from Major Mackenzie Drive, crashing through a guardrail. Authorities noted they were not pursuing the suspects at the time.

The group abandoned the wrecked pickup and ran off into the surrounding area. One suspect was arrested by responding officers and found carrying a bag containing stolen items.

Police believe three to four suspects were involved and confirm that others managed to escape. The exact number of outstanding suspects remains unclear.

The on‑ramp remains closed for several more hours as crews repair the damaged guardrail. The OPP is urging drivers to plan alternate routes.

York police say the investigation is active and ongoing.