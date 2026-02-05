Toronto’s police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held accountable for their actions.

Chief Myron Demkiw spoke at a press conference alongside York Regional Police (YRP) officials, condemning the actions of the officers involved and calling them “painful and unsettling.”

“The allegations against seven Toronto Police members and one retired member are deeply disappointing. I understand this news will be distressing for Torontonians and our police service members,” Demkiw said. “The seven members have been arrested [and] have been suspended, and where appropriate, I will be seeking suspension without pay.”

YRP announced that seven Toronto police officers, a retired officer, and nearly two dozen other suspects are facing criminal offences following a sweeping investigation into organized crime and corruption.

The probe began in June 2025 after investigators uncovered and disrupted a conspiracy to commit murder at a home in York Region. What followed was a seven‑month investigation that widened, ultimately leading to the charges against 27 people, including members of the Toronto police force.

“Given the gravity of the allegations and the broader concerns they raise, the Board and Demkiw have formally requested an independent and comprehensive inspection by the Inspector General of Policing,” read a statement from the TPS board.

“The Board believes such an inspection is necessary to provide the public with a credible and transparent assessment, and to identify any steps needed to strengthen accountability and public safety.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw salutes during the national anthem at a police change of command ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

York police say the operation targeted a criminal network that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The charges against the seven officers range from a peace officer accepting a bribe, conspiracy to obstruct justice, breach of trust by a public officer, trafficking in substances, and theft under $5,000.

Demkiw defends TPS force

The TPS members facing charges include 56-year-old Const. Timothy Barnhardt of Mississauga, 42-year-old Sgt. Robert Black of Vaughan, 55-year-old retired Const. John Madeley Sr. of Barrie, 29-year-old John Madeley Jr. of Barrie, 49-year-old Sgt. Carl Grellette of Vaughan, 38-year-old Const. Saurabjit Bedi of Caledon, 57-year-old Const. Derek McCormick of Toronto and 24-year-old Const. Elias Mouawad of Mississauga.

“The allegations against these individuals do not represent the Toronto Police Service. They do not represent who you are. They do not represent what our organization is and stands for,” Demkiw added.

“Our unflinching efforts in this investigation to hold members accountable who are alleged to have committed serious criminal offences support the trust you place in the service. Organized crime is corrosive; that it infected our service is unacceptable, but these allegations are not representative of over 8,000 members.”

When asked about a possible resignation in the wake of the investigation’s findings, Demkiw reaffirmed his commitment as Toronto’s police chief.

“No,” Demkiw responded matter-of-factly when asked if there were calls for him to step down.