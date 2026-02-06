3 fans. 60 Super Bowls. This might be their last time going to the big game

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton, and Don Crisman pose for a group photograph during a welcome luncheon, in Atlanta, Feb. 1, 2019. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) 2019 Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2026 7:08 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 7:52 am.

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — It just wouldn’t feel like the Super Bowl for them if they weren’t all there. And this might be the last time they all do it.

That’s what three old friends were coming to grips with just before this year’s Super Bowl. The trio of octogenarians are the only fans left in the exclusive “never missed a Super Bowl” club.

Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan and Tom Henschel of Florida were back for another big game this year. But two of them are grappling with the fact that advancing years and decreasing mobility mean this is probably the last time.

Don Crisman wears his shirt from Super Bowl 56 in 2022, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Kennebunk, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

This year’s game pits the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Crisman, a Patriots fan since the franchise started, was excited to see his team in the game for a record-setting 12th time.

“This will definitely be the final one,” said Crisman, who made the trip with his daughter, Susan Metevier. “We made it to 60.”

Getting older, scaling back

Crisman, who first met Henschel at the 1983 Super Bowl, turns 90 this year. Meanwhile, Henschel, 84, has been slowed by a stroke. Both said this is the last time they’ll make the increasingly expensive trip to the game, although members of the group have said that before. For his part, Eaton, 86, plans to keep going as long as he’s still physically able.

Eaton, who runs a ground transportation company in Detroit, is the only member of the group not retired. And he’d still like to finally see his beloved Detroit Lions make it to a Super Bowl.

Don Crisman, one of only three remaining members of the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club” to attend every championship game since 1967, models a souvenir hat from the first game, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Kennebunk, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Even so, all three said they’ve scaled back the time they dedicate each year to the trip. Crisman used to spend a week in the host city, soaking in the pomp and pageantry. These days, it’s just about the game, not the hype.

“We don’t go for a week anymore, we go for three or four days,” Crisman said.

Eaton, too, admits the price and hype of the big game have gotten to be a lot.

“I think all of them are big, they’re all fun. It’s just gotten so commercial. It’s a $10,000 trip now,” he said.

Friendly rivalries over the years

Henschel said this year’s Super Bowl would be the most challenging for him because of his stroke, but he was excited to see Eaton and Crisman one more time.

Eaton met Crisman and Henschel in the mid-2010s after years of attending the Super Bowl separately. And Henschel and Crisman have a long-running rivalry: Their respective favorite teams — the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots — are AFC rivals.

Don Crisman holds a Super Bowl 38 souvenir hat signed by Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Kennebunk, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The fans have attended every game since the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, as the first two Super Bowls were known at the time, in 1967. They have sometimes sat together in the past, but logistics make it impossible some years.

But this year it was just about being able to go to the game at all, Henschel said.

“I don’t talk or walk good,” he said.

An ever-shrinking club

The club of people who have never missed a Super Bowl once included other fans, executives, media members and even groundskeepers, but as time has passed, the group has shrunk. Photographer John Biever, who has shot every Super Bowl, also plans to let his streak end at 60.

The three fans spin tales of past games that often focus less on the action on the field than on the different world where old Super Bowls took place. Henschel scored a $12 ticket for the 1969 Super Bowl the day of the game. Crisman endured a 24-hour train ride to Miami for the 1968 Super Bowl. Eaton, who is Black, remembers the many years before Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl in 1988.

Don Crisman, far left, poses with his wife, Beverley, far right, his daughter Sue Metevier, and her partner Charles Hugo, with posters of Super Bowl 58 tickets, Thursday Jan. 18, 2024, in Kennebunk, Maine. Don Crisman is one of the very few people who has attended every Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Sharp)

Metevier, Crisman’s daughter, was born the year of the first Super Bowl and grew up with her dad’s streak as a fixture in her life. She’s looking forward to going to one last game with him.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s about the memories,” Metevier said. “It’s not just about the football, it’s something more.”

Crisman’s son, Don Crisman Jr., said he’s on board with his dad making the trip for as long as he’s still able, too.

“You know, he’s a little long in the tooth, but the way I put it, if it was me and I was mobile and I could go, I would damn sure go,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

2h ago

Inside the 'con code', the unwritten rules that may be fuelling prison violence

VANCOUVER — In a Surrey, B.C., pretrial centre, an inmate is goaded into fighting his cellmate — dubbed a "rat" by fellow prisoners — but then dies after being put in a 10-minute chokehold. In a...

2h ago

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

updated

30m ago

Stellantis selling stake in battery plant joint venture in Ontario to partner

WINDSOR — Automaker Stellantis is selling its stake in its joint venture battery manufacturing plant in Ontario to its partner, LG Energy Solution. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately...

36m ago

Top Stories

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

2h ago

Inside the 'con code', the unwritten rules that may be fuelling prison violence

VANCOUVER — In a Surrey, B.C., pretrial centre, an inmate is goaded into fighting his cellmate — dubbed a "rat" by fellow prisoners — but then dies after being put in a 10-minute chokehold. In a...

2h ago

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

updated

30m ago

Stellantis selling stake in battery plant joint venture in Ontario to partner

WINDSOR — Automaker Stellantis is selling its stake in its joint venture battery manufacturing plant in Ontario to its partner, LG Energy Solution. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Frank Stronach's lawyer eyes stay of proceedings in sex assault trial

The defence lawyer for Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach plans to apply for a stay of proceedings in the accused sex assault trial. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

13h ago

2:23
Historical plaque to commemorate infamous 1981 bathhouse raids in Toronto

45 years after police raided 4 gay bathhouses, setting off days of protests, the city will erect a plaque to commemorate the event. As Alan Carter reports, trusts between the police and the community remains fragile decades after the raids.

13h ago

2:10
Full GO train service set to resume Saturday: Metrolinx

After nearly a week of delays and cancellations, Metrolinx says full GO train service should resume on Saturday. Erica Natividad with the difficulty getting answers from the agency after a train derailed on Monday.

13h ago

2:50
Police accountability in the spotlight after arrests of seven officers

Cynthia Mulligan talks with former Toronto mayor John Sewell, who is continuing to speak out for greater police accountability, including the lack of action on a prominent case involving possible collusion from witness officers.

14h ago

2:16
How Toronto Fire Prepares to Break Ice in the Harbour

As ice builds across Toronto Harbour, fire crews prepare to keep emergency routes open. Officials warn unstable ice can be dangerous as temperatures fluctuate. Brandon Rowe reports.

14h ago

More Videos