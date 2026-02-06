Foreign affairs minister to open consulate in Greenland today

Flags are checked and temporarily raised prior to the opening of the Canadian consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 5:36 am.

NUUK — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to officially open the new consulate today in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk, where Canadian consular staff have been operating quietly for several weeks.

The launch of a new Canadian diplomatic mission in Greenland is sparking hopes for more collaboration on climate change, Inuit rights and defence in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats.

Trump has demanded U.S. control of Greenland and only recently backed down from threats to use force to acquire the Danish territory.

Anand will be joined at the opening ceremony by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Canada’s Arctic Ambassador Virginia Mearns, both of whom are Inuit.

The Inuit organization Makivvik sent a plane filled with dozens of Inuit from northern Quebec and elsewhere in Canada to attend the opening and show solidarity with Greenlanders.

They’ll be joined by a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker, which Anand said is meant to signal Ottawa’s support for Greenland’s territorial integrity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

