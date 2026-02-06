Has the PWHL changed the Olympics for good?

There was no such thing as the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but as the 2026 Winter Games kicks off in Milano Cortina, we’re about to enter a new era of women’s hockey.

Teams now have the resources, coaches, and funding necessary to adequately support professional hockey. And not to mention the game itself – viewers will see a whole new side of the show on the ice.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Daniella Ponticelli, play-by-play sports broadcaster for the PWHL, and is among the first women to call the play-by-play for Olympic hockey. The two discuss the growth the league has experienced over the past two years, and how this new era of women’s sports will ignite future generations of hopeful athletes.