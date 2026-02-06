Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening this weekend after 15-year ‘nightmare’

TORONTO — A long-delayed Toronto light rail line is finally set to open Sunday and while Premier Doug Ford describes the process getting to that point as a “nightmare,” he also says it’s time to move on.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is opening Sunday, six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after construction began.

Critics have been calling for a full public inquiry to ensure accountability and that any lessons learned get applied to future transit projects, but Ford quickly dismissed that today, saying officials are already applying those lessons to a new subway line and other transit lines.

Ford also chided reporters at a press conference asking about communications failures and mistakes made on the Crosstown, telling them they were being too negative.

“We are building the largest transit system in North America, there’s gonna be bumps in the road … we are building the Scarborough extension … we’re ahead of schedule on Eglinton West, we are doing one of the most complicated underground digs probably in North Americ, and that’s the Ontario Line … this was not easy,” Ford said.

The 19-kilometre Eglinton LRT line that is partly underground, with 25 stations, is set to open in phases, with increasing levels of service over the next six months.

Another Toronto LRT recently opened, on Finch West, but it has seen a number of issues and service disruptions and many eyes will be on the Eglinton LRT watching for its reliability.