Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening this weekend after 15-year ‘nightmare’

Ahead of the phased opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't 'waste time' on an inquiry into why the light rail was overdue and overbudget.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 12:04 pm.

TORONTO — A long-delayed Toronto light rail line is finally set to open Sunday and while Premier Doug Ford describes the process getting to that point as a “nightmare,” he also says it’s time to move on.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is opening Sunday, six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after construction began.

Critics have been calling for a full public inquiry to ensure accountability and that any lessons learned get applied to future transit projects, but Ford quickly dismissed that today, saying officials are already applying those lessons to a new subway line and other transit lines.

Ford also chided reporters at a press conference asking about communications failures and mistakes made on the Crosstown, telling them they were being too negative.

“We are building the largest transit system in North America, there’s gonna be bumps in the road … we are building the Scarborough extension … we’re ahead of schedule on Eglinton West, we are doing one of the most complicated underground digs probably in North Americ, and that’s the Ontario Line … this was not easy,” Ford said.

The 19-kilometre Eglinton LRT line that is partly underground, with 25 stations, is set to open in phases, with increasing levels of service over the next six months.

Another Toronto LRT recently opened, on Finch West, but it has seen a number of issues and service disruptions and many eyes will be on the Eglinton LRT watching for its reliability.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

1h ago

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

33m ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

1m ago

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

6h ago

Top Stories

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

1h ago

Boy, 16, dead after shooting in Scarborough Tim Hortons: police

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

33m ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

1m ago

Strong winds, blowing snow prompt special weather statement in Toronto

Environment Canada says strong winds and blowing snow is possible Friday afternoon prompting the national weather agency to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and nearby cities. Federal meteorologists...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ont. Premier Ford says he won't 'waste time' on inquiry into Eglinton LRT

Ahead of the phased opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't 'waste time' on an inquiry into why the light rail was overdue and overbudget.

1h ago

0:56
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez announces retirement

Legendary Blue Jays broadcaster and former Jays catcher, Buck Martinez has announced he will be retiring after four decades in the stadium booth.

1h ago

3:08
Light snow tomorrow, with frigid cold and strong winds on the way

Another taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:23
Historical plaque to commemorate infamous 1981 bathhouse raids in Toronto

45 years after police raided 4 gay bathhouses, setting off days of protests, the city will erect a plaque to commemorate the event. As Alan Carter reports, trusts between the police and the community remains fragile decades after the raids.

17h ago

2:10
Full GO train service set to resume Saturday: Metrolinx

After nearly a week of delays and cancellations, Metrolinx says full GO train service should resume on Saturday. Erica Natividad with the difficulty getting answers from the agency after a train derailed on Monday.

16h ago

More Videos