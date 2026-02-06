Uber found liable in sexual assault case and ordered to pay $8.5 million

FILE - The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wyatte Grantham-philips And Hallie Golden (), The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2026 12:21 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 3:10 pm.

A federal jury this week found Uber to be legally responsible in a 2023 case of sexual assault — ordering the rideshare giant to pay $8.5 million to a woman who said one of its drivers raped her during a trip using the platform.

The verdict, reached Thursday in Arizona, follows years of criticism against Uber’s safety record, much of which spans from thousands of incidents of sexual assault reported by both passengers and drivers. Because Uber drivers are categorized as gig workers — working as contractors, rather than company employees — the platform has long maintained that it’s not liable for their misconduct.

But Thursday’s verdict validates “survivors who have come forward at great personal risk to demand accountability,” stated Sarah London, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiff, who said Uber had put its “focus on profit over passenger safety.”

Uber plans to appeal the jury’s decision. A spokesperson also noted the jury didn’t find the company to be negligent, nor that its safety systems were “defective,” and that the award was “far below” the full amount initially requested from the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

The verdict “affirms that Uber acted responsibly and has invested meaningfully in rider safety,” spokesperson Andrew Hasbun said in a statement — adding that the company continues to “put safety at the heart of everything we do.”

The lawsuit stems from an Uber ride in November 2023, when the plaintiff was heading to her hotel after celebrating her upcoming graduation from flight attendant training at her boyfriend’s home in Arizona. Partway through the ride, the complaint alleged, the driver stopped the car, entered the back seat and raped the woman.

The plaintiff immediately reported the incident to Uber and the police, and the complaint noted that she no longer felt safe using the platform. The lawsuit said she was not alone — arguing that Uber had long known its drivers were assaulting passengers, and that it didn’t implement the safety measures needed to stop this from happening.

“Uber’s response to these ongoing sexual assaults by Uber drivers has been slow and inadequate and has put the lives and well-being of its customers at grave risk,” the complaint, filed in December 2023, read.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Uber says it has taken multiple steps in efforts to improve safety on its platform, including teaming up with Lyft in 2021 to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints over sexual assault and other crimes.

The company maintains that sexual assault reports have decreased substantially over the years. According to reports from Uber, 5,981 incidents of sexual assault were reported in U.S. rides between 2017 and 2018 — compared to 2,717 between 2021 and 2022 (the latest years with data available), which the platform says represented 0.0001% of total trips nationwide.

Still, critics stress that ridesharing companies need to develop more guardrails to protect consumers and take clearer responsibility in cases of assault.

London said the “work is far from over.” While grateful for this week’s outcome on behalf of her client, she noted that thousands of other cases remain and “justice will ultimately be measured by the outcomes of the ongoing litigation and whether meaningful safety reforms are implemented to protect passengers going forward.”

The Associated Press does not name people who have said they were sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly or have given consent through their attorneys.

______

AP Writer Josh Funk contributed to this report.

Wyatte Grantham-philips And Hallie Golden (), The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 Peel police officers suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police (YRP). YRP have been leading the ongoing investigation, Project South, that has already...

1h ago

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

4h ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

3h ago

Police identify Kian Sam as 16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 Peel police officers suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been suspended pending further investigation by York Regional Police (YRP). YRP have been leading the ongoing investigation, Project South, that has already...

1h ago

Multiple schools investigated as police warn of online network targeting kids

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating multiple schools in the area after repeated incidents of child exploitation in recent weeks. According to authorities, there is an...

4h ago

Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday's train derailment

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday's GO train derailment. CityNews reporter Mark McAllister...

3h ago

Police identify Kian Sam as 16-year-old killed in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon has died in hospital. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Ont. Premier Ford says he won't 'waste time' on inquiry into Eglinton LRT

Ahead of the phased opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he won't 'waste time' on an inquiry into why the light rail was overdue and overbudget.

4h ago

3:08
Light snow tomorrow, with frigid cold and strong winds on the way

Another taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:23
Historical plaque to commemorate infamous 1981 bathhouse raids in Toronto

45 years after police raided 4 gay bathhouses, setting off days of protests, the city will erect a plaque to commemorate the event. As Alan Carter reports, trusts between the police and the community remains fragile decades after the raids.

20h ago

2:10
Full GO train service set to resume Saturday: Metrolinx

After nearly a week of delays and cancellations, Metrolinx says full GO train service should resume on Saturday. Erica Natividad with the difficulty getting answers from the agency after a train derailed on Monday.

20h ago

3:04
7 Toronto police officers arrested in major corruption investigation

More than half a dozen Toronto police officers have been arrested in a major corruption investigation that began in York Region. Shauna Hunt with the explosive allegations involving shootings, drug trafficking and attempted murder.

20h ago

More Videos