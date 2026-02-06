Uber found liable in sexual assault case and ordered to pay $8.5 million

A federal jury this week found Uber to be legally responsible in a 2023 case of sexual assault — ordering the rideshare giant to pay $8.5 million to a woman who said one of its drivers raped her during a trip using the platform.

The verdict, reached Thursday in Arizona, follows years of criticism against Uber’s safety record, much of which spans from thousands of incidents of sexual assault reported by both passengers and drivers. Because Uber drivers are categorized as gig workers — working as contractors, rather than company employees — the platform has long maintained that it’s not liable for their misconduct.

But Thursday’s verdict validates “survivors who have come forward at great personal risk to demand accountability,” stated Sarah London, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiff, who said Uber had put its “focus on profit over passenger safety.”

Uber plans to appeal the jury’s decision. A spokesperson also noted the jury didn’t find the company to be negligent, nor that its safety systems were “defective,” and that the award was “far below” the full amount initially requested from the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

The verdict “affirms that Uber acted responsibly and has invested meaningfully in rider safety,” spokesperson Andrew Hasbun said in a statement — adding that the company continues to “put safety at the heart of everything we do.”

The lawsuit stems from an Uber ride in November 2023, when the plaintiff was heading to her hotel after celebrating her upcoming graduation from flight attendant training at her boyfriend’s home in Arizona. Partway through the ride, the complaint alleged, the driver stopped the car, entered the back seat and raped the woman.

The plaintiff immediately reported the incident to Uber and the police, and the complaint noted that she no longer felt safe using the platform. The lawsuit said she was not alone — arguing that Uber had long known its drivers were assaulting passengers, and that it didn’t implement the safety measures needed to stop this from happening.

“Uber’s response to these ongoing sexual assaults by Uber drivers has been slow and inadequate and has put the lives and well-being of its customers at grave risk,” the complaint, filed in December 2023, read.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Uber says it has taken multiple steps in efforts to improve safety on its platform, including teaming up with Lyft in 2021 to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints over sexual assault and other crimes.

The company maintains that sexual assault reports have decreased substantially over the years. According to reports from Uber, 5,981 incidents of sexual assault were reported in U.S. rides between 2017 and 2018 — compared to 2,717 between 2021 and 2022 (the latest years with data available), which the platform says represented 0.0001% of total trips nationwide.

Still, critics stress that ridesharing companies need to develop more guardrails to protect consumers and take clearer responsibility in cases of assault.

London said the “work is far from over.” While grateful for this week’s outcome on behalf of her client, she noted that thousands of other cases remain and “justice will ultimately be measured by the outcomes of the ongoing litigation and whether meaningful safety reforms are implemented to protect passengers going forward.”

The Associated Press does not name people who have said they were sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly or have given consent through their attorneys.

AP Writer Josh Funk contributed to this report.

Wyatte Grantham-philips And Hallie Golden (), The Associated Press