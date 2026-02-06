Union threatens legal action as feds increase public servants’ in-office time

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest federal public sector union is threatening legal action as the government moves to increase public servants’ in-office time.

The federal government is ordering public servants to be in the office at least four days a week starting in July, while executives are expected to return to the office full-time in May.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said changing remote work rules in the middle of ongoing contract negotiations is “grounds for legal action.”

A statement from the union said it will fight the decision “every step of the way” and that it’s prepared to take legal action against changes to the in-office mandate.

The union said “nothing is off the table.”

The federal directive applies to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though the Canada Revenue Agency has said already it intends to follow the same approach.

The Treasury Board said other federal agencies, like the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are “strongly encouraged” to follow the same rules.

Adam Blondin, a spokesperson for the Canada Revenue Agency, said in an email Friday the CRA is reviewing how the requirement will be implemented across its workforce.

Remote work rules have been an ongoing source of friction in the public service since COVID-19 forced most federal workers to work remotely in 2020.

After public health restrictions began to ease, the federal government moved in 2023 to have workers return to the office two to three days a week.

The current rule, in place since September 2024, requires public servants to work a minimum of three days a week in-office, with executives in office four days per week.

Thursday’s order updates that rule.

NDP member of Parliament Heather McPherson raised concerns about the timing of the decision Friday, pointing out that thousands of public servants are facing job cuts.

“It’s a bad choice by this government,” she said. “It’s one more indication that (Prime Minister) Mark Carney doesn’t actually care about the public servants that are running this country.”

McPherson said there’s no justification for the decision and people are just as productive when they’re working from home.

“I don’t understand why the government thinks they can continually pick away at our public service,” she said.

Departments and agencies across the public service have started notifying staff of coming job cuts as the government looks to cut program spending and administration costs by about $60 billion over the next five years through its “comprehensive expenditure review.”

The review will see the elimination of about 40,000 public service jobs — out of a peak workforce of 368,000 in 2023-24 — and of 1,000 executive positions over the next two years.

A government website providing data on workforce reductions in the core public service up to the end of January says it’s currently targeting a reduction of 8,230 employee positions and 425 executive positions across 24 departments through the workforce adjustment or career transition processes.

It says 15,755 employee positions and 642 executive positions will be eliminated, in part through attrition and vacated positions.

The federal government has not yet confirmed the number of jobs being eliminated for some departments.

Treasury Board said the government will engage with unions to implement the new return-to-office plan to work out things like assigned seating and occupational health and safety.

The department also said Public Services and Procurement Canada will work closely with departments to ensure there is enough office space for all employees.

In a media statement Thursday, Public Services and Procurement Canada said it will work to “address the new on-site presence requirements as it pertains to office space.”

“In locations where sufficient space is not available, we will work to identify potential solutions as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press