City of Regina urged to promote connections it has to TV hit ‘Heated Rivalry’

REGINA — Some residents of Saskatchewan’s capital are hoping their city can jump on the “Heated Rivalry” bandwagon, arguing Regina has skin in the game to make hay from the hit series.

While the book that inspired the Crave TV production has got locals buzzing — including unlimited digital downloads at the library and a recent marathon screening — Regina, unlike other cities, hasn’t used tidbits of the show’s storyline as a marketing opportunity.

In the opening scene of the series, hockey phenoms Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov meet for the first time outside a Regina arena. The characters are both in the city for the International Prospect Cup, a fictional tournament akin to the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Resident Tanna Dietrich said she was surprised when she saw the scene, which displays the city’s name over the shot.

“Obviously it’s not shot in Regina, but you can envision it being at the Brandt Centre,” Dietrich said in a recent interview.

“It’s like in any show, you see something where you’ve been there or you’re from there and you’re like, ‘Hey, I know that place.'”

Courtney Bates-Hardy said it makes sense the characters meet in Regina, as lots of hockey is played in the city.

“I don’t think it’s the first place that people would often think of, so it’s nice to get that shout out,” she said.

The book says Regina is Ilya’s first introduction to North America. The Russian player laments it’s not the bright lights of New York and he uses an expletive to describe Saskatchewan’s bitterly cold weather.

Dietrich said the city could be using the moment to promote Regina to the rest of the world.

“How cool would it have been to be like, ‘Hey, we are the neat, cute location of Shane and Ilya,’ and to just play into it like some of the larger centres did,” she said.

Since the show became a smash hit, other cities, hockey teams, universities and businesses have used it in their marketing.

Dietrich noted McGill University changed wording on its social media account to acknowledge Shane’s father was an alumnus. Last month, Ottawa’s mayor declared Shane Hollander Day to recognize the character’s city roots.

Team Canada has also weighed in. In a social media post in January, the organization responded to eager fans wanting Shane’s red-and-white fleece jacket that emblazoned the Maple Leaf.

Prime Minister Mark Carney wore the jacket while embracing actor Hudson Williams — who plays Shane in the show — at a recent Canadian film industry gala in Ottawa.

Dietrich has contacted Tourism Regina and Tourism Saskatchewan, urging them to get on board, but said she hasn’t heard back.

“It would just show some inclusion and some kindness towards everyone,” she said.

Jennifer Johnson, the city’s deputy manager of tourism, said in a recent interview that the city declined to use the series as a way to promote Regina because it didn’t fully showcase the city.

“It seemed like a bit of a stretch to say, ‘You have to come here to see said attraction or said site,’ when it’s really just mentioned that they meet here,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s marketing team discussed the idea and is open to doing something in the future if the show gives Regina a bigger spotlight, she said.

“We do love seeing our city mentioned and I think there’s actually lots of beautiful locations to shoot,” she said. “At this point, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s office declined to comment on the series mentioning Regina.

Resident Colin Scheidt said the city should be champing at the bit.

“With Frost (festival) just around the corner, I think there could still be an opportunity to get people to show up and show out,” he said.

Scheidt had organized a “Heated Rivalry” marathon at the city’s LGBTQ+ nightclub and lounge earlier this month.

The show’s international reach has been positive for the community, he added, and it was also healing to watch a gay love story that didn’t involve stereotypical trauma.

Had a series such as “Heated Rivalry” been out when he was younger, Scheidt could have been more like his real self, he said.

“Growing up in team sports while simultaneously hiding a part of who you are was always a bit of a struggle,” he said. “You spend your time not fully focused.”

Meanwhile, Regina Public Library is offering free unlimited digital copies of the book, the latest library in Canada to do so.

Geoffrey Allen, the director of collections, said the library is dealing with growing demand. There’s also a long wait-list for physical copies.

“We’ve had almost 500 circulations for ‘Heated Rivalry’ so far and the show only came out in November,” Allen said.

Allen, who’s re-watching the series, said the mention of Regina “really brings it home.”

“I love it,” he said. “It’s been wonderful to see very positive representation of gay men in non-traditional or non-stereotypical roles.”

Bates-Hardy, who also works at the library, said it has provided a light for queer people like herself amid a tumultuous time.

“It’s nice to see a show where (coming out) is something that can be embraced and you know it’s going to end with a happy ending,” she said.