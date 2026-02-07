Falcons rookie Pearce arrested after what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2026 10:33 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2026 11:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie star James Pearce Jr. was arrested near Miami on Saturday night after fleeing officers and then crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Pearce, the first-round pick who led the Falcons in sacks and was third in NFL defensive rookie of the year votingg, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police were summoned to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

According to jail records, Pearce is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren. Bond was not immediately set on all the charges.

The Falcons said in a statement they are aware of the arrest.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami,” the Falcons said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

WPLG TV in Miami reported Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed the dispute was between Pearce and Jackson, a forward for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and averaged 14.7 points in 38 games, including 37 starts, in the 2025 season. Jackson played for Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Pearce, an edge rusher from Tennessee, was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft as the Falcons emphasized the pass rush. Pearce had 10 1/2 sacks and his 45 quarterback pressures set a team record for a rookie. Pearce had 26 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble while playing in all 17 games.

The Falcons finished 8-9, leading to the firings of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as coach and Ian Cunningham as general manager.

___

AP Sports Writer Maura Carey in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Charles Odum, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man in his 30s killed in 'targeted shooting' at Woodbine Mall, police say

A man in his 30s was killed Saturday during a what police describe as a "targeted shooting" at Woodbine Mall. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke just after 3:30 p.m. When officers...

1h ago

'We will pay': Savannah Guthrie pleas with mother's potential kidnappers in new video

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return, as the frantic...

4h ago

Changes in Ontario’s requirement to practice nursing leaves internationally educated nurses reeling

Holding a pen, a yellow sticky note and books with her hands, Adona Agcaoili watches her laptop screen intently, while attending a review session for an exam designed to test a nursing applicant’s...

10h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Downhill: V Grenier, C Gray BIATHLON Men's/Womens...

1h ago

