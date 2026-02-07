Man facing a dozen charges in connection with U of T arson investigation

A 42-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with an arson investigation at the University of Toronto.

Toronto police allege that on January 14, between 2:40 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., a man entered several buildings on St. George Campus in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area and lit several fires, which caused damage to property before fleeing the scene.

Investigators managed to identify the suspect, and on February 6, 42-year-old Yuriy Khraplyvyy was taken into custody and charged with five counts of arson causing damage to property, three counts of mischief, two counts of failing to attend court, extortion, and uttering threats.