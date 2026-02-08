McDavid skates with Celebrini and Wilson in Team Canada’s first practice

It looks like we finally have answers on who will play with Connor McDavid at the Olympics.

With Team Canada stepping on the ice for their first practice in Milan, McDavid was skating on a line with Macklin Celebrini and Tom Wilson.

Celebrini sits fourth in the NHL scoring race with 81 points in 55 games this season. The combination blends speed, physicality and creativity.

Nick Suzuki, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand formed Canada’s second line followed by the trio of Mark Stone, Sidney Crosby and Mitch Marner on the third line

Rounding out the lineup was Brandon Hagel, Bo Horvat and Sam Reinhart. As for the extras, Sam Bennett and Seth Jarvis with both players being named as injury replacements.

On the blue line, teammates Devon Toews and Cale Makar formed Canada’s top pairing, followed by Josh Morrissey and Colton Parayko, Drew Doughty and Thomas Harley and finally Shea Theodore and Travis Sanheim.

Canada lines and defensive pairings from their first practice:

Celebrini – McDavid – Wilson

Marchand – MacKinnon – Suzuki

Stone – Crosby – Marner

Hagel – Horvat – Reinhart

Extras: Jarvis, Bennett

Toews – Makar

Morrissey – Parayko

Harley – Doughty

Theodore – Sanheim

Canada’s first men’s hockey game at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET on Sportsnet.