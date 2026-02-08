McDavid skates with Celebrini and Wilson in Team Canada’s first practice

Canada's Connor McDavid (97) skates on his way to scoring against the United States during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes/CP)

By Sportsnet

Posted February 8, 2026 3:34 pm.

It looks like we finally have answers on who will play with Connor McDavid at the Olympics.

With Team Canada stepping on the ice for their first practice in Milan, McDavid was skating on a line with Macklin Celebrini and Tom Wilson.

Celebrini sits fourth in the NHL scoring race with 81 points in 55 games this season. The combination blends speed, physicality and creativity.

Nick Suzuki, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand formed Canada’s second line followed by the trio of Mark Stone, Sidney Crosby and Mitch Marner on the third line

Rounding out the lineup was Brandon Hagel, Bo Horvat and Sam Reinhart. As for the extras, Sam Bennett and Seth Jarvis with both players being named as injury replacements.

On the blue line, teammates Devon Toews and Cale Makar formed Canada’s top pairing, followed by Josh Morrissey and Colton Parayko, Drew Doughty and Thomas Harley and finally Shea Theodore and Travis Sanheim.

Canada lines and defensive pairings from their first practice:

Celebrini – McDavid – Wilson

Marchand – MacKinnon – Suzuki

Stone – Crosby – Marner

Hagel – Horvat – Reinhart

Extras: Jarvis, Bennett

Toews – Makar

Morrissey – Parayko

Harley – Doughty

Theodore – Sanheim

Canada’s first men’s hockey game at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET on Sportsnet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

3h ago

Canada eliminated from medal contention in Olympic mixed doubles curling

Canada is off to another rough start in curling at the Winter Olympics. Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant were officially eliminated from medal contention Sunday with a 9-5 loss to South Korea's...

1h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

2h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

3h ago

Canada eliminated from medal contention in Olympic mixed doubles curling

Canada is off to another rough start in curling at the Winter Olympics. Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant were officially eliminated from medal contention Sunday with a 9-5 loss to South Korea's...

1h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

2h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Brampton doctor's viral post gains patients from across GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician. Rhianne Campbell reports.

3h ago

4:59
Day two of events kick off in Milano Cortina

Events continue in Milano Cortina on day two of the Winter Olympics. Karling Donoghue reports.

3h ago

3:12
Eglinton Crosstown LRT officially opens

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday.

6h ago

2:17
Oshawa Firewolves vs. Toronto Rock

This was a spirited affair as the Rock looked to avenge a season-opening loss in the newest edition of the Battle of Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

17h ago

2:42
Extreme cold in Toronto will last until Monday

Toronto will see extreme cold temperatures last until Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

More Videos