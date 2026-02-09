Death toll in Lebanon building collapse rises to 15

Rescue workers and residents search for survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 9, 2026 6:38 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 6:48 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — The number of people killed in a building collapse in the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon has risen to 15, state media reported Monday.

A further eight people were injured, the state-run National News Agency reported. Lebanon’s civil defense said at least one person suffered a gunshot wound. Residents of the area gathered around the crater where the building had fallen and fired in the air following the collapse.

The six-story apartment building in the impoverished Bab Tabbaneh neighborhood collapsed Sunday afternoon. Resident of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city, have long complained of government neglect and shoddy infrastructure.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Tripoli due to poor building standards, but the incident on Sunday sparked particular outrage due to the high death toll.

Surrounding buildings in the area were evacuated out of fear that they, too, might be structurally compromised.

Officials have pledged to investigate the cause of the collapse and take legal measures against those found to be responsible for it.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

1h ago

Conservatives call for tax relief for GM worker severance packages

OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are calling on the federal Liberal government to reduce taxes on severance packages for laid-off General Motors workers in Ingersoll, Ont. Conservative Leader Pierre...

2h ago

UK leader Starmer fights for his job as Mandelson-Epstein revelations spark a crisis

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s position hung by a thread on Monday as he tried to persuade his Labour Party lawmakers not to kick him out of his job after just a year and a half...

9m ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 3: February 9, 2026 CURLING Mixed Doubles: Canada beat Switzerland 8-4 in preliminaries FREESTYLE...

22m ago

