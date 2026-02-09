Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up back to seasonal after an extended deep freeze. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 9, 2026 5:56 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 6:00 am.

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week.

A cold warning remains in effect early Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud. Daytime highs will reach –7°C, but temperatures are expected to slowly warm up through the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions increase Monday evening, with light snow and scattered flurries overnight. The low will dip to –8°C.

Above-freezing temperatures for the first time in weeks

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s morning commute could be slow with about 1 to 3 centimetres of snow expected. The high will reach 1°C, marking the first day above freezing since January 17, before falling to –3°C overnight.

Mild temperatures continue on Wednesday, with sunny breaks and a chance of flurries. The daytime high is expected to reach 1°C, with an overnight low of –7°C.

Some snow melt is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures hover just above the freezing mark.

CityNews meteorologist Denise Andreacchi says once the current cold warning ends, no extreme cold is expected for the remainder of the month.

