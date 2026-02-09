Health advocates say Liberals need to take a stance on Alberta’s health privatization

OTTAWA — A group of health care advocates is on Parliament Hill lobbying lawmakers and calling on the federal government to take a stance on Alberta’s latest moves to expand private health care.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government has passed legislation that allows doctors to work in both the public and private health systems.

The health coalition’s chair Jason MacLean says that law violates the Canada Health Act and amounts to an attack on Canada’s health-care system.

MacLean says the federal government should withhold funding to provinces to enforce the law.

Chris Galloway, executive director of Friends of Medicare Alberta, says federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel needs to speak up in support of public health care but she’s avoided taking a stance on the Alberta law.

The group says it has meetings set up with 100 MPs and senators this week but Michel has not agreed to meet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press