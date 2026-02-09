Information commissioner expected to renew push for reforms to access law

OTTAWA — Members of a House of Commons committee are expected to get an earful from information commissioner Caroline Maynard this afternoon when they launch their latest study of Canada’s much-maligned transparency law.

For a $5 fee, people can use the Access to Information Act to ask for federal documents — anything from internal emails to policy memos — but the law is widely seen as outdated and unevenly administered.

Federal agencies are supposed to either respond to an access request within 30 days or provide reasons why more time is needed.

Many users complain of lengthy delays and exemptions in the law that result in the release of heavily blacked-out documents.

Maynard has advocated broadening the law to include the offices of the prime minister and other cabinet members, and limiting the application of certain exemptions.

She also has called for the addition of a public interest override provision to the law and a maximum length of time for consultations needed to respond to access requests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press