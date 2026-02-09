NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander invests in hometown Hamilton arena

HAMILTON — Basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has invested in his hometown of Hamilton, joining the ownership group of TD Coliseum.

Oak View Group, the developer behind TD Coliseum, announced the investment Monday; financial terms were not released.

The 27-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander plays for the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and is the league’s reigning most valuable player.

The investment is framed as a long-term commitment to Hamilton’s economic and cultural growth.

“Becoming part of the ownership group at TD Coliseum is really personal for me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a release. “Growing up in Hamilton shaped who I am, so having the opportunity to help build something special in my hometown means everything.”

The partnership includes naming the Ares Atrium inside the venue, a tribute to his son.

Gilgeous-Alexander has also cited his long-standing connection to music and a desire for the arena to attract major artists and live performances.

“We are excited to welcome Shai and his family to the TD Coliseum team,” said Oak View chief executive officer Chris Granger.

Gilgeous-Alexander was honoured in Hamilton last August, receiving the key to the city and having a street named after him following the Thunder’s NBA championship run.

The 18,000-seat TD Coliseum, originally Copps Coliseum, was renamed in November after a $300-million renovation of the arena, which opened in 1985.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

This is a corrected story. The investment was made personally by Gilgeous-Alexander and not through his charitable foundation.

The Canadian Press



