Boy, 15, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kian Sam inside Scarborough Tim Hortons

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Kian Sam, 16, inside a Scarborough Tim Hortons last week.

Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area for reports of a shooting at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 and found the victim in the area with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police later said he passed away.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm without holding a license and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On a U.S. collegiate sports recruiting website, Sam was listed as a student-athlete at Agincourt Collegiate Institute, who listed his goals as graduating with a bachelor’s degree and playing at the “Division 1 college level, overseas, and in the NBA.”

This is Toronto’s second homicide of 2026.

With files from Michael Talbot