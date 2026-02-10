Boy, 15, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kian Sam inside Scarborough Tim Hortons

Photo of Kian Sam, 16, identified as Toronto's 2nd homicide of 2026. TPS/HO

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 10, 2026 5:35 pm.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Kian Sam, 16, inside a Scarborough Tim Hortons last week.

Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area for reports of a shooting at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 and found the victim in the area with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but police later said he passed away.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm without holding a license and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On a U.S. collegiate sports recruiting website, Sam was listed as a student-athlete at Agincourt Collegiate Institute, who listed his goals as graduating with a bachelor’s degree and playing at the “Division 1 college level, overseas, and in the NBA.”

This is Toronto’s second homicide of 2026.

With files from Michael Talbot

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

It's been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA. Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 5: February 11, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Men's Super G: James Crawford, Cameron Alexander, Brodie...

3h ago

Church youth director in Brampton wanted for multiple alleged sexual assaults flees to Brazil

A youth director at a Brampton church wanted in connection to multiple alleged sexual assaults has fled to Brazil. Peel police say they were made aware of the alleged sexual assaults that happened...

2h ago

Major Snowstorm Condition ends, over $2 million in parking tickets issued in Toronto in last half of January

The City of Toronto has declared the end of the Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather event as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday It comes after over 21,000 cars were ticketed for parking in snow routes...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

It's been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA. Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 5: February 11, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Men's Super G: James Crawford, Cameron Alexander, Brodie...

3h ago

Church youth director in Brampton wanted for multiple alleged sexual assaults flees to Brazil

A youth director at a Brampton church wanted in connection to multiple alleged sexual assaults has fled to Brazil. Peel police say they were made aware of the alleged sexual assaults that happened...

2h ago

Major Snowstorm Condition ends, over $2 million in parking tickets issued in Toronto in last half of January

The City of Toronto has declared the end of the Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather event as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday It comes after over 21,000 cars were ticketed for parking in snow routes...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
'Not the time to roll over': Premier Ford respond to President Trump's Windsor-Detroit bridge threat

Despite President Trump's threat to keep the Gordie Howe bridge from opening, Premier Ford is refusing to back down on a ban of American liquor at the LCBO. Tina Yazdani with his remarks. 

2h ago

2:18
Trump threatens to block Gordie Howe bridge opening

Trump says he may block the Gordie Howe bridge opening unless the U.S. is “fully compensated,” despite Canada funding the project. Canada and Michigan push back, calling it vital. Brandon Rowe reports. 

2h ago

2:32
Skilled workers face uncertain future after immigration program suspended

Allegations of systemic fraud have brought an immigration program designed to supply skilled workers to Ontario companies to a sudden halt. Beverly Andrews speak to a man stuck in the system.

7h ago

1:49
Ford responds to Trump's Gordie Howe bridge threats

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats on the Gordie Howe bridge, saying now is 'not the time to roll over' to the U.S. amid tense trade relations.

8h ago

1:11
Second deadline passes in Nancy Guthrie abduction

'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie has released another video pleading for help in the safe return of her mother after a second deadline has passed from the alleged abductors' ransom notice.

7h ago

More Videos