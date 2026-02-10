FBI releases new images showing masked intruder outside home of Savannah Guthrie’s mom

The FBI has released chilling images from a doorbell camera outside the home of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, which they say was tampered with the morning of her disappearance.

In a post on X, FBI director Kash Patel said the agency and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been working with private sector partners to recover any images or video from Nancy Guthrie’s home “that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.”

He added that previously inaccessible video was recovered from “residual data in backend systems.”

The still images released from the video show an armed person tampering with the camera at the front door. The person in the images is wearing gloves and a balaclava and appears to be holding a flashlight in their mouth.

The FBI released new images in the search for Nancy Guthrie. (Images via X/FBI)

This is the first big break in the abduction of 84-year-old Guthrie, who is believed to have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will more than a week ago. She was last seen there Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day after not attending church. DNA tests showed blood on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie needs daily medication because she is said to have high blood pressure and heart issues, including a pacemaker, adding to the urgency of the ongoing search.

Various media outlets reportedly received ransom notes from the alleged culprits demanding money, but law enforcement officials have declined to say whether the letters were credible, only saying all tips were being investigated seriously. The deadlines set in the ransom notes were last Thursday and this Monday.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have released three separate videos with public appeals to the kidnappers.

In the first video recorded three days after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, they addressed the culprits, telling them “we want to hear from you and we are ready to listen.”

In the recorded video, Guthrie said her family was aware of media reports about a ransom letter, but they first wanted proof their mother was alive. “Please reach out to us,” they said.

The following day, Savannah Guthrie’s brother once again asked kidnappers to reach out “so we can move forward.”

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven’t heard anything directly,” Camron Guthrie said.

Over the past weekend the family posted another video — one that was more cryptic and generated even more speculation about Nancy Guthrie’s fate.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” said Savannah Guthrie, flanked by her siblings. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

In that same video, Savannah Guthrie also urged people across the U.S. to be on the lookout “no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything.”

This week, the FBI began posting digital billboards in major cities from Texas to California.

Connor Hagan, a spokesperson for the FBI, said Monday that the agency wasn’t aware of ongoing communication between Guthrie’s family and the suspected kidnappers. Authorities also had not identified any suspects or persons of interest, he said.

“Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home,” he said.