Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin won’t play vs. Team USA

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) is down on the ice in the first period against Czechia during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 10, 2026 9:47 am.

Team Canada will have to find a way to beat Team USA without one of its top players.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin won’t be able to play in Tuesday’s game (2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+) after suffering a lower-body injury in Canada’s last game against Czechia. The Canadian Olympic Committee ruled her out Tuesday morning and listed Poulin as day-to-day.

Poulin was hurt in the first period after being hit into the boards by Kristýna Kaltounková and landing awkwardly.

Poulin took her time getting up, then left the ice without putting much pressure on her right leg. She hopped back onto the bench, grimacing in obvious pain.

The 34-year-old returned to the ice a short time later, but made just one pass and gingerly headed back to the bench after 10-or-so seconds of play. She then headed down the tunnel along with the team doctor, again putting very little weight on that right side.

With just over a minute to go, the captain returned to the bench, and the crowd roared. Poulin smiled and sat with her teammates, but didn’t return to the ice, and didn’t return to the bench or ice for the second or third periods. 

Canada was able to pick up a 5-1 victory to improve to 2-0 to start the women’s hockey tournament. 

Poulin has scored 17 goals at the Olympics, and she’s one goal away from tying the all-time record held by Hayley Wickenheiser.

