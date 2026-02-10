Police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Flemingdon park area

Police are searching for Constantinos, 80, after he went missing on Feb. 9, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 10, 2026 12:17 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 12:55 pm.

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

Police say Constantinos was last seen in the Don Mills and Gateway Boulevard area around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

He is described as five feet four inches tall with a heavy build, short white hair, a medium length grey beard and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey stripes and the sleeves, grey pants, black shoes and a blue baseball hat with a Canadian logo.

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

4m ago

Canada wins Olympic silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay

Canada has its first silver medal at Milano Cortina 2026. The Canadian short-track speedskating mixed team earned the second spot on the podium in the first medal event for the sport on Tuesday. William...

5h ago

1 man dead in Burlington shooting: police

Halton police say they are investigating a fatal shooting at the Burlington Centre mall after shots were fired Monday night. The incident occurred at the parking lot of 777 Guelph Line shortly after...

2h ago

Top Stories

Carney says he spoke to Trump after president threatened to block Gordie Howe bridge

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be resolved following a call with the U.S. president Tuesday. "I explained...

1h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 4: February 10, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Team Combined - Valérie Grenier/ Laurence...

4m ago

Canada wins Olympic silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay

Canada has its first silver medal at Milano Cortina 2026. The Canadian short-track speedskating mixed team earned the second spot on the podium in the first medal event for the sport on Tuesday. William...

5h ago

1 man dead in Burlington shooting: police

Halton police say they are investigating a fatal shooting at the Burlington Centre mall after shots were fired Monday night. The incident occurred at the parking lot of 777 Guelph Line shortly after...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Catherine O'Hara died of pulmonary embolism, death certificate reveals

The death certificate of actress Catherine O'Hara revealed she died of pulmonary embolism, with cancer as the underlying cause.

1h ago

2:38
Canadian airlines scramble to bring travellers home amid fuel shortage in Cuba

Canadian airlines are sending empty planes to Cuba to bring nationals home amid a shortage of fuel.

1h ago

0:33
Man shot and killed outside Burlington mall

Halton police say they are investigating a fatal shooting at the Burlington Centre mall after shots were fired Monday night.

2h ago

2:26
Multiple airlines halt flights to Cuba

Air Canada, Air Transat, West Jet and Sunwing say they're suspending service to Cuba due to the country's shortage of aviation fuel. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers who arrived back from Cuba just before the suspensions took effect.

14h ago

2:40
GTA home buyers losing hundreds of thousands in pre construction condo appraisals

Rhianne Campbell reports some homebuyers are left with a difficult choice.

15h ago

More Videos