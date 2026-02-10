Police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Flemingdon park area

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

Police say Constantinos was last seen in the Don Mills and Gateway Boulevard area around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

He is described as five feet four inches tall with a heavy build, short white hair, a medium length grey beard and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey stripes and the sleeves, grey pants, black shoes and a blue baseball hat with a Canadian logo.

Police are concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to contact them.