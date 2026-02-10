Major snowstorm condition ends, over $2 million in parking tickets issued in Toronto in last half of January

A car is seen snowed in on a street in downtown Toronto following Sunday's record-setting snowstorm. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 10, 2026 3:45 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 5:01 pm.

The City of Toronto has declared the end of the Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather event as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday

It comes after over 21,000 cars were ticketed for parking in snow routes in Toronto in the second half of January, bringing in over $2.1 million, according to data from Toronto police.

The Major Snowstorm Condition, which bans parking on snow routes, was issued on Jan. 25 after an historics storm dropped over 60 centimetres of snow across the city.

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 30, 21,591 cars were fined $100 for parking or stopping along snow routes while nearly 70 drivers are facing fines of $500 for blocking streetcars.

There was also a major snowstorm declaration from Jan. 15 to 19.

Related:

Drivers must still adhere to temporary orange no parking signs that are popping up on side streets so snow plows can remove the snow piled up there as well.

If you don’t move your vehicle, you could face a $100 fine, and your vehicle could even be towed and impounded, although the City said it will aim for “friendly” tows, where a vehicle is moved to a nearby street or a Toronto Parking Authority lot.

Between Jan. 16 and Tuesday, the City removed almost 300,000 tonnes of snow to snow storage sites as part of snow removal operations.

Targeted snow removal is still happening on sidewalks, bike lanes and narrow streets.

The last time a major snow event declaration was activated, nearly 11,000 parking tickets were issued. 

