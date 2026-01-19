City ends declaration that banned street parking on snow routes, days after winter storm

A powerful winter snowstorm hit Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night, impacting Thursday's morning commute and leading to several school closures and transit issues. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 19, 2026 5:36 pm.

Two City of Toronto weather-related declarations that went into effect last Thursday, banning parking on designated snow routes and heavily penalizing offenders, have been lifted as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event declarations prohibited parking on designated snow routes so that crews could more effectively plow and remove snow from roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Drivers who ignored the parking ban faced stiff fines of up to $500 as well as the threat of having their vehicles towed.

The City says drivers are still reminded to avoid parking where temporary orange “No Parking – Snow Removal” signs are posted “as crews will be removing the snow from these areas within 24 hours of the sign being posted.”

“Vehicles parked on streets with these temporary signs could be fined or towed at the owner’s expense,” the City said in a release Monday. “Where possible, drivers should consider off-street parking to keep roads clear for crews to complete snow removal as quickly as possible.”

The City says residents can still call 3-1-1 for any snow-related service requests.

Related:

Advocacy group Citizens of Toronto sent out a release on Monday, criticizing the City for the length of the parking ban.

“This isn’t the City’s first snowfall, nor is it the first major storm event we’ve experienced,” said local business owner, Paul Macchiusi. “The majority of work should have been done by Friday night, Saturday afternoon latest with things back to normal for weekend business.

“Citizens shouldn’t be responsible to carry the burden of a city-wide ban days after the last plow was seen on the road. At what point do we draw the line?”

Macchiusi argued that the length of the parking ban became “disproportionate and punitive” and impacted local businesses.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford says Chinese-made electric 'spy' vehicles will listen in on Canadians' phone calls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued to openly bash Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent deal with Beijing that will allow a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market at reduced...

5h ago

Sankofa Square revenue flow slows due to dwindling events, multiple protests

Often referred to as Toronto's Times Square, Sankofa Square is a space that's meant to contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Toronto by hosting events, concerts and community gatherings,...

25m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

1h ago

2 injured in Brampton collision involving a dump truck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Brampton Monday afternoon. Peel police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford says Chinese-made electric 'spy' vehicles will listen in on Canadians' phone calls

Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued to openly bash Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent deal with Beijing that will allow a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian market at reduced...

5h ago

Sankofa Square revenue flow slows due to dwindling events, multiple protests

Often referred to as Toronto's Times Square, Sankofa Square is a space that's meant to contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of downtown Toronto by hosting events, concerts and community gatherings,...

25m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting at Toronto Community Housing building

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building in North York that left a man in his 20s with life‑threatening injuries early Monday. Officers...

updated

1h ago

2 injured in Brampton collision involving a dump truck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Brampton Monday afternoon. Peel police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Ford says anyone who doesn't believe Chinese EVs would 'spy' on Ontarians is naive

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his comments accusing China of having plans to 'spy' on Ontarians following a deal with Canada that would allow Chinese EVs into the country.

5h ago

2:27
Ford calls Chinese EVs 'spy vehicles,' says new deal is 'Huawei 2.0'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for Prime Minister Mark Carney over Canada's new deal with China, calling it 'Huawei 2.0.'

7h ago

0:39
Eight people hospitalized after chemical incident at apartment building

Eight people were hospitalized following a chemical incident at a North York apartment building.

7h ago

0:35
Stabbing at hotel near Toronto airport leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed and seriously injured at a hotel near Toronto Pearson Airport early Monday morning.

9h ago

2:09
Bitter cold sticking around for the week

Bitter cold and gusty winds to begin the work week with wind chills making it feel near -20. Flurries could also impact the morning commute.

23h ago

More Videos