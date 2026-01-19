City ends declaration that banned street parking on snow routes, days after winter storm

Two City of Toronto weather-related declarations that went into effect last Thursday, banning parking on designated snow routes and heavily penalizing offenders, have been lifted as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The Major Snowstorm Condition and Significant Weather Event declarations prohibited parking on designated snow routes so that crews could more effectively plow and remove snow from roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Drivers who ignored the parking ban faced stiff fines of up to $500 as well as the threat of having their vehicles towed.

The City says drivers are still reminded to avoid parking where temporary orange “No Parking – Snow Removal” signs are posted “as crews will be removing the snow from these areas within 24 hours of the sign being posted.”

“Vehicles parked on streets with these temporary signs could be fined or towed at the owner’s expense,” the City said in a release Monday. “Where possible, drivers should consider off-street parking to keep roads clear for crews to complete snow removal as quickly as possible.”

The City says residents can still call 3-1-1 for any snow-related service requests.

Advocacy group Citizens of Toronto sent out a release on Monday, criticizing the City for the length of the parking ban.

“This isn’t the City’s first snowfall, nor is it the first major storm event we’ve experienced,” said local business owner, Paul Macchiusi. “The majority of work should have been done by Friday night, Saturday afternoon latest with things back to normal for weekend business.

“Citizens shouldn’t be responsible to carry the burden of a city-wide ban days after the last plow was seen on the road. At what point do we draw the line?”

Macchiusi argued that the length of the parking ban became “disproportionate and punitive” and impacted local businesses.