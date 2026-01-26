Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread school closures from the GTHA.

The agency’s preliminary weather summary shows that Toronto City Centre recorded 56 cm of snow, while Toronto Pearson Airport measured 46 cm, setting a new all‑time daily snowfall record for the site. The previous record dated back to 1937.

The accumulation at Pearson also pushed January 2026 into the history books. With 88.2 cm of snow now recorded this month, it is officially the snowiest January — and the snowiest month overall — since records began nearly 90 years ago.

Sunday’s now-record-setting storm intensified rapidly through the morning and afternoon, producing long stretches of near‑zero visibility as heavy snow combined with blowing snow, creating treacherous conditions on highways and residential streets.

Snowfall totals across southern Ontario: A look at the impact

Here is Environment Canada’s early‑morning tally, with amounts measured as of midnight unless otherwise noted.

Location Snowfall (cm) Toronto City Centre 56 Toronto Pearson Airport 46 Trenton 37 Ontario Storm Prediction Centre (Downsview, 5:30 p.m.) 32 Vineland 18 London 17 Kingston 15 Harrow 14 Delhi 10 Ottawa 8 Brockville 7 Moose Creek Wells 4

Environment Canada noted that 40 to 60+ centimetres fell across parts of Toronto, Mississauga, and the western GTA, making the storm one of the most intense single‑day snowfall events ever observed in the region.

Light flurries lingered Monday morning in the wake of the departing low‑pressure system. Toronto’s guaranteed high is -9 C, with a wind chill of -15, and mainly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a high of -9 C. Scattered flurries are forecast citywide.