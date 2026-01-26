Pearson’s 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto’s snowiest month since 1937

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2026 5:36 am.

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread school closures from the GTHA.

The agency’s preliminary weather summary shows that Toronto City Centre recorded 56 cm of snow, while Toronto Pearson Airport measured 46 cm, setting a new all‑time daily snowfall record for the site. The previous record dated back to 1937.

The accumulation at Pearson also pushed January 2026 into the history books. With 88.2 cm of snow now recorded this month, it is officially the snowiest January — and the snowiest month overall — since records began nearly 90 years ago.

Sunday’s now-record-setting storm intensified rapidly through the morning and afternoon, producing long stretches of near‑zero visibility as heavy snow combined with blowing snow, creating treacherous conditions on highways and residential streets.

Snowfall totals across southern Ontario: A look at the impact

Here is Environment Canada’s early‑morning tally, with amounts measured as of midnight unless otherwise noted.

LocationSnowfall (cm)
Toronto City Centre56
Toronto Pearson Airport46
Trenton37
Ontario Storm Prediction Centre (Downsview, 5:30 p.m.)32
Vineland18
London17
Kingston15
Harrow14
Delhi10
Ottawa8
Brockville7
Moose Creek Wells4

Environment Canada noted that 40 to 60+ centimetres fell across parts of Toronto, Mississauga, and the western GTA, making the storm one of the most intense single‑day snowfall events ever observed in the region.

Light flurries lingered Monday morning in the wake of the departing low‑pressure system. Toronto’s guaranteed high is -9 C, with a wind chill of -15, and mainly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a high of -9 C. Scattered flurries are forecast citywide.

