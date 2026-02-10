Toronto city council approves 2026 budget including 2.2 per cent property tax hike

Exterior view of Toronto City Hall is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 10, 2026 8:58 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 9:00 pm.

Toronto city council has adopted the mayor’s 2026 budget, which includes a modest property tax increase, caps on public transit fares and more money for the police.

The budget includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike, compared to a 6.9 increase last year and a 9.5 increase in 2024. 

The city has said that increase comes out to about $91.53 more a year for an average Toronto home with an assessed value of $692,140.

The budget includes a freeze on Toronto Transit Commission fares, including a fare cap at 47 rides in a calendar month that will kick in later this year.

The budget also has measures to mitigate homelessness, open libraries seven days a week and add more funding to hire hundreds of new police officers and paramedics in a multi-year plan.

Mayor Olivia Chow has defended the funding hike of more than $93 million for the Toronto Police Service amid a recently revealed corruption probe that led to charges against seven current officers.

Chow has said the city has to honour the police force’s collective agreement and hiring plan. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 10 confirmed dead, including suspect in Tumbler Ridge shooting, police say

The Tumbler Ridge RCMP says at least ten people have died in a shooting incident in the northeastern B.C. municipality on Tuesday.

Developing

11m ago

Boy, 15, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kian Sam inside Scarborough Tim Hortons

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Kian Sam, 16, inside a Scarborough Tim Hortons last week. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

5h ago

'Get it fixed, get it done:' TTC riders raise Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

CityNews spoke with two Line 5 riders who raised concerns about broken elevators as well as other Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues.

3h ago

Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

It's been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA. Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of...

6h ago

Top Stories

At least 10 confirmed dead, including suspect in Tumbler Ridge shooting, police say

The Tumbler Ridge RCMP says at least ten people have died in a shooting incident in the northeastern B.C. municipality on Tuesday.

Developing

11m ago

Boy, 15, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kian Sam inside Scarborough Tim Hortons

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Kian Sam, 16, inside a Scarborough Tim Hortons last week. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

5h ago

'Get it fixed, get it done:' TTC riders raise Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

CityNews spoke with two Line 5 riders who raised concerns about broken elevators as well as other Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues.

3h ago

Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

It's been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA. Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Nonprofit operating outside of an Etobicoke Seniors building accused of trespassing

Rhianne Campbell speaks to the founder of Food for Now, who was served with a notice to fully vacate Toronto Seniors Housing property or face legal action.

4h ago

2:52
Cooler mornings ahead of a mild and dry long weekend

Cooler mornings are expected this week but by the weekend, the weather is looking mild and dry. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:36
Riders raise concerns about Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

With more people using Line 5 Eglinton, navigating the new LRT system is proving difficult for some Toronto residents. Nick Westoll has more on some serious accessibility concerns being raised.

4h ago

2:13
Immigrants from certain countries at higher risk of kidney disease

A new study of dialysis patients at Scarborough General has shown that where you were born could affect your kidney health. Audra Brown with which immigrant populations are at the greatest risk.

2h ago

2:34
Canadians looking for more medals on day 5

Canada has won their third medal of the games. After claiming two bronzes, the short track mixed relay team has won silver.

4h ago

More Videos