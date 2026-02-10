‘Active shooter’ at Tumbler Ridge, B.C., high school, police say

The Tumbler Ridge RCMP says it is as the scene of what it is describing as an active shooter incident at a local school.

“As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” police said in a news release.

“Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside (shelter in place), lock your doors, and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. All others need to avoid the area and follow police directions and restrictions.”

Police say an original suspect is believed to have been found deceased, but they are working to determine if a second suspect was involved.

They say a total number of victims hasn’t been confirmed.

Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, says he is leaving Victoria immediately to return to his riding to support the community.

“I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders,” Neufeld said.

“I will continue to stay closely engaged as this situation evolves.”

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story.

–With a file from The Canadian Press