Developing

‘Active shooter’ at Tumbler Ridge, B.C., high school, police say

By Emma Crawford

Posted February 10, 2026 6:29 pm.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 7:34 pm.

The Tumbler Ridge RCMP says it is as the scene of what it is describing as an active shooter incident at a local school.

“As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” police said in a news release.

“Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside (shelter in place), lock your doors, and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. All others need to avoid the area and follow police directions and restrictions.”

Police say an original suspect is believed to have been found deceased, but they are working to determine if a second suspect was involved.

They say a total number of victims hasn’t been confirmed.

Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, says he is leaving Victoria immediately to return to his riding to support the community.

“I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders,” Neufeld said.

“I will continue to stay closely engaged as this situation evolves.”

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story.

With a file from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Boy, 15, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kian Sam inside Scarborough Tim Hortons

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Kian Sam, 16, inside a Scarborough Tim Hortons last week. Officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road...

2h ago

Canada drops lopsided women’s hockey preliminary round game to United States

It's been over a year and Canada is still searching for a women’s hockey win against Team USA. Abbey Murphy had three assists and Hannah Bilka added two goals as the U.S. continued its display of...

3h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 5: February 11, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Men's Super G: James Crawford, Cameron Alexander, Brodie...

3h ago

Church youth director in Brampton wanted for multiple alleged sexual assaults flees to Brazil

A youth director at a Brampton church wanted in connection to multiple alleged sexual assaults has fled to Brazil. Peel police say they were made aware of the alleged sexual assaults that happened...

2h ago

