1 person located in vehicle found submerged near Ashbridges Bay

Emergency services are on the scene of a submerged vehicle in Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay.

Toronto Fire says they were called just after 2 p.m. for a water rescue near the water treatment plant at 9 Leslie Street. When they arrived, they found a partially submerged vehicle in the water.

Fire officials say one person was located in the car and handed over to paramedics for further treatment.

Paramedics tell CityNews they are still on the scene but have not transported anyone to the hospital.

Toronto police say they were called to the area for “unknown trouble,” but have yet to make any further comment.

It’s uncertain how long the vehicle has been in the water.