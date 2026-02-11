50-year-old vulnerable man missing from Town of Georgina

York Regional Police are looking for a missing vulnerable man from the Town of Georgina and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Angelo, 50, went missing from his home in the area of Old Homestead Road and Warden Avenue shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Police say he has not been heard from since and it is raising concerns for his wellbeing.

Angelo is described as five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build, black slick back hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a grey horizontal stripe, a black hooded Nike jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.