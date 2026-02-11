Man wanted for first-degree murder in Brampton shooting from 2024 arrested: police

Peel police say they have arrested a 41-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton back in 2024.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Kennedy Road and Stafford Drive in Brampton just after 4:15 a.m. on May 11, 2024.

Upon arrival, they located a 43-year-old man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries. Police later identified him as Dayne Gordon from Toronto.

Later that month, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Winardo Winteria Morris.

In an update on Wednesday, police said Morris was arrested on Monday. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.