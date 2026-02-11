Prime Minister Carney orders flags at half-mast to honour B.C. shooting victims

The family of one of the surviving victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting described the harrowing events when learning their cousin’s daughter, Maya, was among those injured.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 9:43 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 10:29 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says flags on federal buildings will be flown at half-mast for seven days to honour the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in B.C.

Carney said today he has heard from world leaders offering condolences, including King Charles.

MPs on Parliament Hill reacted in horror to news of the two attacks on Tuesday that left 10 people, including the suspect, dead in the tiny community of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on Canadians to unite in support the families and the community.

RCMP have said police don’t yet understand what motivated a shooter suspected of killing two people at a home before going to a school and committing one of Canada’s worst mass shootings.

Condolences have poured in from across Canada and beyond, with officials such as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering their condolences.

