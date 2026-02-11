Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim’s family speaks out

The family of one of the surviving victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting described the harrowing events when learning their cousin’s daughter, Maya, was among those injured.

By Charles Brockman

Posted February 11, 2026 10:14 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 10:35 am.

WARNING: The following story may contain graphic content and descriptions, which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. woman is sharing her family’s story after a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada’s history.

The local RCMP swarmed Tumbler Ridge Secondary School early Tuesday afternoon and ordered the local area to hold in place for hours in reaction to what was later revealed to be a deadly active shooter investigation.

As words of condolences pour in from around the world in the aftermath, many have been left wondering about the identities of the deceased and the conditions of the approximately 25 people whom police reported injured or needing medical attention.

Krysta Hunt says her cousin’s daughter, Maya, is among the injured, but still living, who were airlifted to Vancouver by BC Emergency Health Services.

She tells CityNews she first heard about the incident from her grandparents but couldn’t understand the details amid the commotion.

“And then we got word that she was hit, and one of the shrapnels went in her neck and in her head, and she was airlifted from Tumbler Ridge to [BC] Children’s Hospital. And that’s where she remains now, in critical care,” said Hunt.

“She’s fighting for her life right now.”

Hunt says Maya is just 12 years old.

“You don’t expect a tragedy like this to impact your family. So we’re all just sitting, praying that she’s going to make it through.”

Meanwhile, Hunt has also started a fundraiser to benefit her cousin and Maya.

Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and Vancouver, B.C. indicated on a map.
Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is shown in relation to Vancouver. (Google Maps © 2026 / CityNews)

Hunt says much of her family lives in Tumbler Ridge or elsewhere in B.C.

“I’m the only one here in the Lower Mainland, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help support my cousin while she’s in a time of need.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hunt’s GoFundMe page has raised over $18,000.

Police and provincial authorities have not yet confirmed any identifying details of other victims, but shared that eight people, including the suspect, were found dead inside the school, and two more were found dead in a nearby home.

—With files from Jack Rabb

Top Stories

Investigation continues into shootings that left 10 dead at B.C. school and home

Canadians woke up Wednesday to grief and horror following one of the worst school shootings in the country's history, as police continued to investigate two attacks that left 10 people, including the suspect,...

1h ago

A list of Canadian school shootings

Eight people, including a suspect, are dead after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in B.C.'s Peace region on Tuesday afternoon. Police say two other people were found dead at a home in the...

23m ago

'Get it fixed, get it done:' TTC riders raise Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

CityNews spoke with two Line 5 riders who raised concerns about broken elevators as well as other Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues.

14h ago

Police investigating Brampton house fire

Peel police are investigating an early-morning fire at a home in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the home on Saddlecreek Court near Highway 407 and McLaughlin Road South around 4:40 a.m. on...

1h ago

