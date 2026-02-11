WARNING: The following story may contain graphic content and descriptions, which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. woman is sharing her family’s story after a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada’s history.

The local RCMP swarmed Tumbler Ridge Secondary School early Tuesday afternoon and ordered the local area to hold in place for hours in reaction to what was later revealed to be a deadly active shooter investigation.

As words of condolences pour in from around the world in the aftermath, many have been left wondering about the identities of the deceased and the conditions of the approximately 25 people whom police reported injured or needing medical attention.

Krysta Hunt says her cousin’s daughter, Maya, is among the injured, but still living, who were airlifted to Vancouver by BC Emergency Health Services.

She tells CityNews she first heard about the incident from her grandparents but couldn’t understand the details amid the commotion.

“And then we got word that she was hit, and one of the shrapnels went in her neck and in her head, and she was airlifted from Tumbler Ridge to [BC] Children’s Hospital. And that’s where she remains now, in critical care,” said Hunt.

“She’s fighting for her life right now.”

Hunt says Maya is just 12 years old.

“You don’t expect a tragedy like this to impact your family. So we’re all just sitting, praying that she’s going to make it through.”

Meanwhile, Hunt has also started a fundraiser to benefit her cousin and Maya.

Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is shown in relation to Vancouver. (Google Maps © 2026 / CityNews)

Hunt says much of her family lives in Tumbler Ridge or elsewhere in B.C.

“I’m the only one here in the Lower Mainland, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help support my cousin while she’s in a time of need.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hunt’s GoFundMe page has raised over $18,000.

Police and provincial authorities have not yet confirmed any identifying details of other victims, but shared that eight people, including the suspect, were found dead inside the school, and two more were found dead in a nearby home.

—With files from Jack Rabb