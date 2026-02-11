World leaders send condolences to Tumbler Ridge in wake of deadly school shooting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday he has heard from a number of world leaders offering condolences in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Police continue to investigate two attacks that left 10 people, including the suspect, dead in the tiny community in northeastern British Columbia.

News of the mass shooting played out in headlines on some of the top news sites around the world.

BBC News wrote that the “tight-knit community” of Tumbler Ridge is in shock after the shooting, while the New York Times said Canada is “reeling.”

The Guardian’s story begins with Prime Minister Carney offering his condolences to the victims and their families, while Al Jazzera posted a live-updates story on their website chronicling the latest developments.

Here’s a quick rundown of statements posted on social media from world leaders:

“My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the most dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their lived ones and those still awaiting news from hospital.

“In a such a closely connected town, every child’s name will be known and every family will be a neighbour. We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence.

“I very much wish to thank the town’s police and staff at the health centre for their courage as first responders, and all those across British Columbia who have helped in every way they have.

“In sending our most heartfelt condolences, my wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength.”

— King Charles

“Horror has struck a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire educational community. France stands alongside the Canadian people.”

— Emanuel Macron, president of France

“Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief.”

— Narendra Modi, prime minister of India

“We are shocked by the news of the shooting at a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. When children are killed, no one should remain indifferent. Such tragedies should never happen anywhere, in any country in the world.

“We hope that all those who were injured will recover quickly. On behalf of all Ukrainians, I express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones, to all Canadians, and to Prime Minister Carney.”

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine

“Our hearts and prayers are with the community of Tumbler Ridge and all of British Columbia today. My personal prayer is that in these difficult times, they find the peace and comfort that only He can provide.”

— Pete Hoekstra, U.S. ambassador to Canada

“This morning we received terrible news from Canada. The school shooting, which claimed numerous lives, has deeply shaken us. Our thoughts are with the people of Tumbler Ridge as they mourn their families, friends, and loved ones. I wish those who were injured a swift recovery.”

— Friedrich Merz, chancellor of Germany

“I express my deepest condolences for the massacre that occurred in British Columbia. While conveying my closeness to the community of Tumbler Ridge and a heartfelt thought for the families torn apart by grief, I wish to extend the full and most sincere solidarity of the Italian Government and my personal solidarity to Prime Minister Mark Carney and to the entire Canadian people in the face of this terrible tragedy.”

— Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic attack in Tumbler Ridge secondary school. I send my sincere condolences to all Canadians impacted by this horrific event. Australian hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims and we are all thinking of those injured.”

— Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia

“Deeply shocked by the mass shooting that has left nine dead and many more injured in British Columbia. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada, in particular the community of Tumbler Ridge, and the secondary school’s students, staff and families.”

— Micheál Martin, prime minister of Ireland

“My thoughts are with the people of Canada after the tragic events in British Columbia. Norway stands in solidarity with all those affected and offer our condolences to the families grieving unimaginable loss. We extend our support to Canadian authorities as they respond to this tragedy.”

— Jonas Gahr Store, prime minister of Norway

“We were deeply shaken by the news of the deadly shooting at a secondary school in Tumbler Ridge, in which several people lost their lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the Canadian people — especially the residents of British Columbia and Tumbler Ridge — as well as to Prime Minister Carney.”

— Andrej Plenkovic, prime minister of Croatia

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.

— With files from Ashley Joannou and Nono Shen in Vancouver and Wolfgang Depner in Victoria.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press