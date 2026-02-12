Canada’s Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men’s snowboard cross.

Canada’s Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling race.

Haemmerle and Grondin also placed 1-2 in a photo finish at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This one was a wider gap — all of 0.03 seconds.

It marks Canada’s sixth medal at these Olympics — three silver and three bronze.

Just hours earlier, Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury also came as close as possible to gold in men’s moguls, dropping to silver on a tiebreaker when finishing with the same overall score as Australia’s Cooper Woods.

In snowboard cross, Grondin took the lead late in the race, but couldn’t quite hold off Haemmerle at the finish.

Grondin, 24, now has three career Olympic medals. He also won bronze in 2022 with Meryeta O’Dine in the team event.

Grondin captured gold at last year’s world championships, while Haemmerle got bronze. The Canadian is also the two-time reigning World Cup season champion.