Man wanted in fake kidnapping, ransom scam in York Region

Police say a male suspect is wanted in connection to a fake kidnapping and ransom scam. (YRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 12, 2026 2:01 pm.

York police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fake kidnapping and ransom scam.

Investigators say in January 2026, an unknown person, claiming to be police from China, called a youth stating he was implicated in a money laundering investigation. The youth was told to contact the police in China and avoid Canadian police. He was also told to cease all communication with his family until the investigation was completed.

Officers say the youth met with the person who claimed to be the police representative from China at a plaza in the area of Woodbine Avenue and 16th Avenue. on Feb. 2. The adult male took him to a ” safe house” in Mississauga. This safe house was later found to be an Airbnb.

On Feb. 4, the youth was contacted by an unknown person who stated he could go home as the investigation was
completed. The youth left the house and, once he arrived home, York Regional Police was notified. No injuries were reported.

York police say that a ransom demand was allegedly made to the youth’s family, but was not paid.

Investigators describe the male suspect as a man between 18 and 25 years of age and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and glasses. He possibly goes by the name Guan Yu Wu.

“This scam appears to target young Chinese students who are newcomers to Canada,” York police wrote in a media release. “The suspects will use a variety of lies or threats to coerce the victim into co-operating with the demands and prevent them from contacting local police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Courtney Sarault wins bronze in women's 500m short track speedskating

Courtney Sarault has won bronze in women's 500m short track speedskating, capturing Canada's seventh medal of the Olympic Games. The Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer took the gold, while Italy's Arianna...

1m ago

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several days.

2h ago

Feds say $20M loss at emergency stockpile was caused by open freezer door

OTTAWA — Federal public health officials say a freezer door was left open at the national emergency stockpile in December 2024, causing the loss of $20 million worth of medication. Officials from...

2h ago

Air Transat cutting summer flights to only two U.S. destinations in Florida

MONTREAL — Air Transat says it's cancelling its U.S. flights for the 2026 summer season as it looks to better manage its resources. A spokeswoman for the airline says flights to Fort Lauderdale and...

31m ago

