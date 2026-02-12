Man wanted in fake kidnapping, ransom scam in York Region

York police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fake kidnapping and ransom scam.

Investigators say in January 2026, an unknown person, claiming to be police from China, called a youth stating he was implicated in a money laundering investigation. The youth was told to contact the police in China and avoid Canadian police. He was also told to cease all communication with his family until the investigation was completed.

Officers say the youth met with the person who claimed to be the police representative from China at a plaza in the area of Woodbine Avenue and 16th Avenue. on Feb. 2. The adult male took him to a ” safe house” in Mississauga. This safe house was later found to be an Airbnb.

On Feb. 4, the youth was contacted by an unknown person who stated he could go home as the investigation was

completed. The youth left the house and, once he arrived home, York Regional Police was notified. No injuries were reported.

York police say that a ransom demand was allegedly made to the youth’s family, but was not paid.

Investigators describe the male suspect as a man between 18 and 25 years of age and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and glasses. He possibly goes by the name Guan Yu Wu.

HANDOUT/York Regional Police

“This scam appears to target young Chinese students who are newcomers to Canada,” York police wrote in a media release. “The suspects will use a variety of lies or threats to coerce the victim into co-operating with the demands and prevent them from contacting local police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.