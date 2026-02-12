TSB releases update on investigation in Delta Airlines crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

A Delta Airlines plane lies on its side on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17, 2025. Aerial view of the aircraft wreckage resting on Runway 15L, with the detached wing in the background on Runway 23. (Source: Peel Regional Police)

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 12, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 11:14 am.

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released an update into their crash investigation.

The flight from Minneapolis, which was carrying 76 passengers and four crew, was attempting to land just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 when the aircraft impacted the runway and parts of the plane separated, notably a wing and the tail section, and caught fire.

The plane burst into flames as it flipped over and skidded on the tarmac.

The passengers and cabin crew evacuated out the right forward door and one of the two right emergency exit windows. Flight crew had to exit out the emergency hatch in the cockpit ceiling because the door was unusable.

Twenty-one passengers were injured and taken to hospital, but everyone on board survived.

As of Thursday, several parts of the aircraft wreckage including the right wing and landing gear have been sent for further testing and a “comprehensive” examination of the fracture surfaces on the wing and landing gear has been completed. An analysis of the work is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, data from all on-board recorders as well has several hours of data from previous flights on the aircraft have been downloaded, analyzed and compared to each other.

A review of the weather at the time of the crash, along with an analysis of wind sounds and specific wind data has also been completed.

The investigation team has also conducted simulator exercises and an analysis of those simulations is currently ongoing.

The TSB said they are focusing now on the finalizing the analysis of all technical, flight operations and laboratory results ahead of drafting the final investigation report.

The agency did not indicate when the final report will be released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several weeks.

2m ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

53m ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

58m ago

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Mikael Kingsbury couldn't have come any closer to winning Canada's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but...

53m ago

Top Stories

Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update to the agency's board on Thursday. GO Transit trains saw reduced service for several weeks.

2m ago

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

53m ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

58m ago

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Mikael Kingsbury couldn't have come any closer to winning Canada's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
12-year-old Tumbler Ridge mass-shooting victim 'fighting for her life' in Vancouver hospital

Family members say 12-year-old Maya Gebala is fighting for her life after suffering two gunshot wounds during the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. As Jack Rabb reports, Maya remains in critical condition since being transported to BC Children's Hospital.

3h ago

2:11
Temperatures above seasonal for long weekend

Morning wind chills on Thursday will be -14, and it will get colder heading into the weekend before milder air moves in for the weekend.

16h ago

3:02
Progress for downtown Mississauga LRT loop

Premier Doug Ford has reaffirmed his commitment to building a transit loop through the city centre area. One experts says it's still early enough to easily make the addition, while a local councillor says more transparency from the builder is needed

17h ago

2:16
Toronto Sceptres players become "Superhero" visitors for the day

It was all excitement and inspiration for kids at Holland Bloorview rehabilitation hospital when the players from the Toronto Sceptres hockey team stopped by for a visit. Audra Brown with how the Capes For Kids fundraiser is making everyone a hero.

17h ago

2:23
Better Living Centre respite site to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations

A respite site in Toronto that offers shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the winter is set to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations. Afua Baah has the details.

12h ago

More Videos