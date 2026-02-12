TSB releases update on investigation in Delta Airlines crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released an update into their crash investigation.

The flight from Minneapolis, which was carrying 76 passengers and four crew, was attempting to land just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 when the aircraft impacted the runway and parts of the plane separated, notably a wing and the tail section, and caught fire.

The plane burst into flames as it flipped over and skidded on the tarmac.

The passengers and cabin crew evacuated out the right forward door and one of the two right emergency exit windows. Flight crew had to exit out the emergency hatch in the cockpit ceiling because the door was unusable.

Twenty-one passengers were injured and taken to hospital, but everyone on board survived.

As of Thursday, several parts of the aircraft wreckage including the right wing and landing gear have been sent for further testing and a “comprehensive” examination of the fracture surfaces on the wing and landing gear has been completed. An analysis of the work is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, data from all on-board recorders as well has several hours of data from previous flights on the aircraft have been downloaded, analyzed and compared to each other.

A review of the weather at the time of the crash, along with an analysis of wind sounds and specific wind data has also been completed.

The investigation team has also conducted simulator exercises and an analysis of those simulations is currently ongoing.

The TSB said they are focusing now on the finalizing the analysis of all technical, flight operations and laboratory results ahead of drafting the final investigation report.

The agency did not indicate when the final report will be released.