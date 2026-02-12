‘You’re making this up,’ Miller tells Tory MP over media producers group comments

George Stroumboulopoulos, left, speaks with Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller at the Prime Time screen and media industry conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle PATRICK DOYLE

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2026 1:06 pm.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 1:26 pm.

Culture Minister Marc Miller has accused a Conservative MP of misleading a Parliamentary committee over a comment made by the head of an independent producers’ group.

During a Heritage committee hearing today, MP Rachael Thomas mentioned the head of the Canadian Media Producers Association stating at a recent conference that the industry and the prime minister have each other’s backs.

The organization represents independent TV and film producers, and the key issue at the conference was funding for Canadian content in the Online Streaming Act.

Miller said Thomas was framing the comment as coming from a representative of the news media and told her she was “making this up.”

He said the organization doesn’t represent journalists but producers of “shows like the Littlest Hobo, for God’s sake.”

Miller said the comments were made in the context of trade negotiations with the United States, which has identified the Online Streaming Act as a trade irritant.

