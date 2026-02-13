Canadian films sank by more than 40 per cent at box office in 2025, says Telefilm

An employee cleans seats at a movie theatre as part of health and safety protocols put in place at Cineplex movie theatres due to the continued COVID19 pandemic, in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young © Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2026 3:14 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 3:41 pm.

Canadian films took a dramatic nosedive at the domestic box office in 2025, according to new data from Telefilm Canada.

While total Canadian box office revenue edged up 0.2 per cent to $836.9 million last year, homegrown titles saw revenues plunge by more than 40 per cent, marking one of the weakest performances of the past decade.

Canadian films generated $13.9 million in 2025, down from $23.5 million in 2024 — a 40.9 per cent year-over-year decline. The result makes 2025 the third lowest performing year of the past ten, ahead of only the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2022.

The drop follows two relatively strong rebound years: $29.3 million in 2023 and $23.5 million in 2024.

While 139 Canadian films were released last year, only three surpassed the $1 million threshold. Quebec comedy “Menteuse” was the top performer, pulling in $2.6 million, while children’s film’s “Ma belle-mère est une sorcière” and “Night of the Zoopocalypse” generated more than $1.1 million each.

The sharpest decline occurred in French-language screenings, falling $11.3 million in 2025, down 45.5 percent from the year before. This is significant, as Quebec films have regularly driven Canadian box-office revenue.

English-language Canadian films fell more modestly, generating $2.7 million, down 7.9 per cent.

Of all the films screened in Canada last year, video-game blockbuster “A Minecraft Movie” topped the box office, generating nearly $45 million. Next came tentpole films “Jurassic World: Rebirth” and “Superman,” which both surpassed $30 million.

