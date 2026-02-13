Complainant cross-examination set to continue in Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial

Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 5:25 am.

TORONTO — The sexual assault trial of businessman Frank Stronach is expected to continue in Toronto today with the cross-examination of the first complainant testifying in the case.

The complainant told the court Thursday she was “terrified” decades ago when she woke up in a bed in an unknown place and realized she was being raped.

The woman said she didn’t consent to sex with Stronach after running into him at his Toronto restaurant, and didn’t know how she ended up in the bed that night in the early 1980s.

The complainant, who is now in her 60s and cannot be identified under a standard publication ban, also alleged Stronach sexually assaulted her on the dance floor earlier that night.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges related to seven complainants for incidents that allegedly took place from the late 1970s to the 1990s.

His judge-alone trial was initially scheduled to begin early last week but Stronach’s lawyer asked for more time to prepare after receiving what she described as a large volume of disclosure “at the 11th hour.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

