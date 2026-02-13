Democrats launch investigation into Trump’s threat to halt Gordie Howe Bridge

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listens as President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he flies aboard Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, Md., to West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2026 4:56 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 5:40 pm.

WASHINGTON — Democrats said they have launched an investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to stall the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“President Trump is once again attacking our neighbor to the North, threatening a new bridge that would help support our economy and thousands of good American jobs, mere hours after Howard Lutnick met with the billionaire owner of a competing bridge,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee, said in a Wednesday news release.

In a social media post late Monday, Trump insisted the U.S. must be compensated before he’ll allow the bridge to open. He falsely claimed that the bridge was built with virtually no U.S. content.

“Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just ‘take advantage of America!'” Trump posted. “What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!”

The New York Times later reported the post came after Lutnick, Trump’s commerce secretary, met with Matthew Moroun, whose family owns the competing Ambassador Bridge.

The Gordie Howe bridge, which will connect Ontario to Michigan, has for decades faced massive pushback from the Moroun family, which is a major Republican donor.

In a 2012 deal signed by Rick Snyder, the Republican governor at the time, Canada agreed to shoulder the cost of the bridge’s construction, which it would recoup through tolls. The Trump administration endorsed the bridge project in 2017 during his first term in office.

In a letter to Lutnick, Garcia said, “It appears that you have chosen to protect a politically connected billionaire donor family at the expense of promoting American commerce.”

Garcia requested all of the commerce secretary’s communications with the Moroun family and the Trump administration regarding to the Gordie Howe and Ambassador bridges.

He also requested all communications with the Moroun family about Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as other communications from the Trump administration.

Garcia said “it is flatly unacceptable and undeniably corrupt” to let a wealthy donor dictate foreign and economic policy.

Carney spoke with Trump about the bridge on Tuesday and said he explained that Canada paid for the construction of the bridge and the ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.

After the call, Carney said he expects the situation to be resolved.

The Gordie Howe bridge is supposed to open sometime this winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mass killer had no specific target, was 'hunting' in Tumbler Ridge school: RCMP

TUMBLER RIDGE — Mounties in the small community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., describe arriving to a chaotic scene at the local high school. Fire alarms were going off and someone shouted out a window to officers:...

3m ago

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

3h ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

1h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

7h ago

Top Stories

Mass killer had no specific target, was 'hunting' in Tumbler Ridge school: RCMP

TUMBLER RIDGE — Mounties in the small community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., describe arriving to a chaotic scene at the local high school. Fire alarms were going off and someone shouted out a window to officers:...

3m ago

Youths face nearly 200 charges in rash of Mississauga break and enters

Peel Regional Police allege three youths were responsible for dozens of commercial break and enters in Mississauga between November 2025 and January 2026. Investigators say the suspects, who can't be...

3h ago

Crown Royal to remain at the LCBO after agreement reached with the province

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey. Premier Doug Ford had threatened to remove Crown Royal from stores when its...

1h ago

Extortion, gunfire, and fear: How violence is reshaping Canada’s South Asian business community

A wave of extortion threats and targeted shootings is driving fear through Canada’s South Asian business community. Some entrepreneurs are now leaving the country, while others are turning to private...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

5h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

15h ago

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

23h ago

0:45
Investigation into Delta flight crash landing at Pearson airport continues

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board has released an update into their crash investigation.

February 12, 2026 12:03 pm EST EST

1:14
Metrolinx communication failed to rise to standard during GO train derailment: CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay addressed reporters on the reason behind the GO train derailment that triggered nearly a week of delays, saying the transit agency failed to rise to the standard of communication needed from riders.

February 12, 2026 11:50 am EST EST

More Videos