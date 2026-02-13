Seasonable temperatures return for long weekend in Toronto

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds across the GTA on Friday, with snow expected in the afternoon. However it looks to be a quiet and seasonable long weekend ahead.

Friday is starting off mostly sunny before clouds are expected to move in through the afternoon. There is a chance of snow showers developing by the afternoon commute home.

Temperatures are still cold with a guaranteed high of -1 C and a wind chill near -8.

Snow showers are expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours. Total snowfall amounts oculd be between 1 to 3 centimetres. The overnight low is expected to be -3 C with a wind chill of -11.

Quiet and seasonable weekend ahead

Saturday will start off cloudy before becoming a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 1 C and a low of -3.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies through the morning, with cloudy conditions later in the day. The high is expected to reach 1 C, with an overnight low of -5.

Family Day brings a mix of sun and could, with the chance of isolated rain or wet snow showers. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a high of 3 C and a low of 0.

