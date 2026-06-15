Storm risk low for World Cup match at Toronto Stadium Wednesday

The weather is looking dry for the next Toronto Stadium World Cup match coming up this Wednesday evening.

While the first half of the day and overnight could see pop-up thunderstorms, the storm risk is expected to diminish just in time for 7 p.m. kick-off.

The forecasts show Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud with light southwest winds, gusts from 10 to 30 kilometres an hour and temperatures hovering around 20 C.

Ghana will be taking on Panama at Toronto Stadium Wednesday for the second FIFA World Cup match in the city.

Attendees and those heading to watch parties should still bring a raincoat or umbrella as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to return after 11 p.m.

The isolated thunderstorm risk begins on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C during the day. Scattered showers continue overnight and into Wednesday.

They will continue Thursday morning before clearing out to another high of 23 C. Friday will be seasonal and partly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms and a high of 22 C.