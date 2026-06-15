Storm risk low for World Cup match at Toronto Stadium Wednesday

Temperatures will be below seasonal in the GTA with rain in the forecast as well. Conditions for the next World Cup FIFA 2026 match in Toronto on Wednesday are expected to remain dry, but heavy rain moves into the region overnight. Michelle Mackey has the details.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 15, 2026 3:00 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 3:15 pm.

The weather is looking dry for the next Toronto Stadium World Cup match coming up this Wednesday evening.

While the first half of the day and overnight could see pop-up thunderstorms, the storm risk is expected to diminish just in time for 7 p.m. kick-off.

The forecasts show Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud with light southwest winds, gusts from 10 to 30 kilometres an hour and temperatures hovering around 20 C.

Ghana will be taking on Panama at Toronto Stadium Wednesday for the second FIFA World Cup match in the city.

Attendees and those heading to watch parties should still bring a raincoat or umbrella as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to return after 11 p.m.

The isolated thunderstorm risk begins on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C during the day. Scattered showers continue overnight and into Wednesday.

They will continue Thursday morning before clearing out to another high of 23 C. Friday will be seasonal and partly cloudy with a chance of scattered storms and a high of 22 C.

Toronto Stadium sits ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto on Thursday June 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer struck on Leaside Bridge; 12‑year‑old boy charged with attempted murder

Police were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive at 1:04 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

2h ago

Toronto police vehicle involved in collision while responding to stolen car investigation

A Toronto police vehicle has been involved in a collision in North York while responding to a stolen car investigation. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just...

2h ago

Drivers are still confused about upcoming auto insurance changes in Ontario

On July 1, big changes for millions of auto insurance policy holders across Ontario take effect, but a lot of drivers still have questions about how it impacts them. “I have not heard anything about...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'It's all going to be OK': Canada's U.S. ambassador tries to ease CUSMA anxiety

Canada’s ambassador to the United States says “it’s all going to be OK” with the renewal date for the North American trade pact just a few weeks away. Ambassador Mark Wiseman is speaking to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Officer struck on Leaside Bridge; 12‑year‑old boy charged with attempted murder

Police were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive at 1:04 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

2h ago

Toronto police vehicle involved in collision while responding to stolen car investigation

A Toronto police vehicle has been involved in a collision in North York while responding to a stolen car investigation. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just...

2h ago

Drivers are still confused about upcoming auto insurance changes in Ontario

On July 1, big changes for millions of auto insurance policy holders across Ontario take effect, but a lot of drivers still have questions about how it impacts them. “I have not heard anything about...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'It's all going to be OK': Canada's U.S. ambassador tries to ease CUSMA anxiety

Canada’s ambassador to the United States says “it’s all going to be OK” with the renewal date for the North American trade pact just a few weeks away. Ambassador Mark Wiseman is speaking to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Are you ready for the upcoming auto insurance changes?

Starting July 1, big changes are coming to auto insurance policies impacting millions of drivers across Ontario. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:45
12-year-old boy charged after police officer struck by vehicle on Leaside Bridge

A 12-year-old boy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a stolen vehicle investigation led to an officer being struck by a vehicle and a police shooting in Toronto's east end. Caryn Ceolin has the latest from the scene.

1h ago

0:48
Rain will continue throughout the week in Toronto

Wet weather is expected to last into the week for Toronto and the GTA.

20h ago

2:03
Body of Toronto Police officer moved Sunday afternoon

The body of fallen Constable Marc Pinizzotto was officially moved by procession in North York Sunday afternoon, just days after he was killed in the line of duty. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:49
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in North York fight

Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after one person was allegedly struck and killed in what they say was a targeted incident in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

June 14, 2026 2:49 pm EST EST

More Videos