Toronto under special weather statement for brief, heavy periods of snow

A TTC streetcar is shown moving along a snow-covered street in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 13, 2026 7:01 pm.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, which could make travel a bit treacherous on Friday night.

Environment Canada is calling for brief but heavy periods of snow, which could lead to poor visibility.

“Due to the brief nature of the heaviest snow, snowfall accumulations should be limited to a few centimetres at most,” said the national weather service. “Travel may become hazardous due to poor visibility as well as snow-covered and slippery roads.”

Snow showers are expected to dissipate overnight with snowfall amounts between 1 and 3 centimetres.

The overnight low is expected to be -3 C with a wind chill of -11.

Saturday will start cloudy before becoming a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 1 C and a low of -3.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies through the morning, with cloudy conditions later in the day. The high is expected to reach 1 C, with an overnight low of -5.

Family Day brings a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of isolated rain or wet snow showers. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with a high of 3 C and a low of 0.

