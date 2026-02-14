1 man in custody following stabbing in north Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 14, 2026 4:22 pm.

One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in north Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they were called about an assault in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Investigators say another man was arrested at the scene.

The ages of the victim and the suspect were not released.

