Online presence of Tumbler Ridge suspect shows history of engaging with violence

Deeply troubling online posts, believed to have originated from the Tumbler Ridge suspect, are coming to light. They paint a picture of a person with serious mental health issues who reveled in violence. Jack Rabb has the latest.

By Jack Rabb

Posted February 14, 2026 5:41 pm.

Deeply troubling online posts believed to have originated from the Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect are coming to light, and they paint a picture of a person with serious mental health issues who revelled in violence.

Roblox is a game marketed toward children with the promise of allowing them to create the world they want to see. Jesse Van Rootselaar appeared to have created a shopping mall where the only merchandise is guns, and users are encouraged to go on a shooting spree.

The game’s developers say this “experience,” as it is called, is not widely available to others, and they have since removed it and deleted Van Rootselaar’s account.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is shown in this undated handout photo.
Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
HO

This is just one of a number of disturbing elements of the suspect’s online presence that are coming to light. There are also posts detailing psychotic breaks, childhood traumas, and interest in mass shooters everywhere.

Investigators have a lot to sift through, but it will be difficult to get a full picture, since Van Rootselaar appears to have deleted much of her posting history at some point before allegedly committing the worst school shooting in B.C.’s history. Archived posts of what is believed to be her Reddit account suggest a history of engaging with weapons, including altered long guns.

Mental illness was also discussed, with one post titled, “I went crazy and burnt my house down my second time trying shrooms but still have a desire to try alternatives,” explaining that she had recently been discharged from a psychiatric ward.

And as first reported by the New York Times, posts attributed to her on a different website dedicated to gore and death contain perhaps the most alarming red flags. One comment claims that, as a child, the user watched her stepfather attempt to commit suicide. Another says she finds watching violent content addictive. A tracing tool shows that she had recently visited the profile of an American school shooter.

BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says police are pursuing all online leads.

“As in most cases involving mass shootings, oftentimes, suspects throughout the globe have a significant online presence, and there are sometimes indicators or communications with other like-minded individuals,” McDonald said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives 'deeply disturbing' threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre says it received...

1h ago

Major rally in support of Iran protests draws 350,000 in North York

Around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world. Protesters...

3h ago

OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 407 at Hwy. 404 in Markham

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 at Highway 404 in Markham. Police say a fuel tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash...

4h ago

1 man in custody following stabbing in north Etobicoke

One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in north Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called about an assault in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Saturday....

2h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives 'deeply disturbing' threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre says it received...

1h ago

Major rally in support of Iran protests draws 350,000 in North York

Around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world. Protesters...

3h ago

OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 407 at Hwy. 404 in Markham

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 at Highway 404 in Markham. Police say a fuel tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash...

4h ago

1 man in custody following stabbing in north Etobicoke

One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in north Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called about an assault in the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Saturday....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

22h ago

2:17
Crown Royal to remain on LCBO shelves after Ford government strikes deal with Diageo

After threatening to pull Crown Royal from LCBO shelves for months, Premier Doug Ford will keep the Canadian whiskey in stores, after striking a deal with its parent company Diageo. Tina Yazdani reports.

February 13, 2026 6:41 pm EST EST

1:41
Tech meets tradition at Toronto's Lunar New Year celebration

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations. Grace Lin from OMNI News looks at the unique role robots and technology will play in the festivities.

February 13, 2026 6:11 pm EST EST

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

February 13, 2026 12:43 pm EST EST

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

February 13, 2026 2:12 am EST EST

More Videos