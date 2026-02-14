‘Abel was helping his friends’: Tumbler Ridge shooting victim remembered as hero

Patient, kind, and respectful. That's how those who knew Abel Mwansa are remembering the 12-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Tumbler Ridge. Monika Gul has more.

By Monika Gul

Posted February 14, 2026 4:51 pm.

Patient, kind, and respectful.

That’s how those who knew Abel Mwansa are remembering the 12-year-old, who was one of those killed in Tuesday’s shooting in Tumbler Ridge.

Lydia Mannion is a close friend of the Mwansa family, who moved to the small B.C. town from Zambia in March 2023 for a better life. She says Abel was bright and inquisitive and wanted to learn everything about his new home.

“When they first moved here, everything is so different than in Zambia, and he just wanted to learn about it all — what we do on these holidays, what it’s going to be like,” she said.

“They came in, and there was so much snow still.”

Open Gallery 4 items

Abel joined the local soccer club and quickly learned all there was to know about hockey. He was trying to learn how to skate so that he could become a referee.

“He knew that being 12, he probably wouldn’t become as proficient as friends in skating to play hockey with them, but he would be proficient enough to be a referee,” Mannion said.

“He knew all of the rules, he followed the game. He would be there every time there was a free skate or kids’ skate, he’d be on the ice.”

When he was at home, Abel was always helping with his younger siblings: a sister who had just turned eight and a brother who is turning one in the spring.

“He would feed the baby, he’d change diapers, look after him so his mom could have a break, because a newborn keeps you up at night,” Mannion said.

“He’d always say, ‘No mom, you eat your dinner, I’ll eat after, give me the baby.'”

Mannion says the family is devastated and in a state of shock. The last thing Abel said to his mom was asking her to remind his dad to pick him up from youth group, which was supposed to meet the day of the shooting.

12-year-old Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Abel Mwansa is being remembered as a hero.
12-year-old Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Abel Mwansa is being remembered as a hero. (Submitted Image)

As for Abel’s last moments, Mannion says his sister is calling him a hero, because he was acting selflessly — as he usually did in life.

“We’ve been told that Abel was helping his friends,” she said.

“He was doing what’s in character, he was helping his friends, be there for his friends.”

Mannion says Abel’s family was starting to plan his 13th birthday party in May. Instead, they’re now coming to terms with his death and planning his funeral.

“It’s hard for us to accept that it’s real, that Abel is not coming back.”

But she says because of the family’s faith, they feel in their hearts that they will see him again.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives 'deeply disturbing' threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre says it received...

1h ago

Major rally in support of Iran protests draws 350,000 in North York

Around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world. Protesters...

3h ago

OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 407 at Hwy. 404 in Markham

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 at Highway 404 in Markham. Police say a fuel tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash...

4h ago

Online presence of Tumbler Ridge suspect shows history of engaging with violence

Deeply troubling online posts believed to have originated from the Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect are coming to light.

2h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives 'deeply disturbing' threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre says it received...

1h ago

Major rally in support of Iran protests draws 350,000 in North York

Around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world. Protesters...

3h ago

OPP investigate fatal crash on Hwy. 407 at Hwy. 404 in Markham

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 407 at Highway 404 in Markham. Police say a fuel tanker truck and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash...

4h ago

Online presence of Tumbler Ridge suspect shows history of engaging with violence

Deeply troubling online posts believed to have originated from the Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect are coming to light.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

22h ago

2:17
Crown Royal to remain on LCBO shelves after Ford government strikes deal with Diageo

After threatening to pull Crown Royal from LCBO shelves for months, Premier Doug Ford will keep the Canadian whiskey in stores, after striking a deal with its parent company Diageo. Tina Yazdani reports.

February 13, 2026 6:41 pm EST EST

1:41
Tech meets tradition at Toronto's Lunar New Year celebration

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations. Grace Lin from OMNI News looks at the unique role robots and technology will play in the festivities.

February 13, 2026 6:11 pm EST EST

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

February 13, 2026 12:43 pm EST EST

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

February 13, 2026 2:12 am EST EST

More Videos