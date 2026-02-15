Canada crushes France in push to clinch No. 1 seed at Olympics

MILAN — When the referee pointed to centre ice, awarding Macklin Celebrini a penalty shot in an already lopsided affair, you just knew his next point would be toward the back of the net. Where the youngest NHLer in the 2026 Olympic tournament would surely stuff the puck.

Celebrini is a teenage dream living his Olympic one.

Three games, four goals.

And in Sunday’s preliminary-round finale for Team Canada, the 19-year-old put a cherry on top of a cupcake matchup against an overwhelmed Team France, who leave Milan without a victory.

“Just trying to embrace it. Trying to just kind of not let it weigh you down. There’s a lot of excitement, a lot of nerves going into it. But I think once you get you there, you kind of feel free and you’re just able to play your game,” Celebrini said, before Canada smoked the French 10-2 at Milano Santagiulia Arena.

“A different kind of atmosphere, a different kind of energy. I think it’s all pride. You’re just honoured to wear the Canadian sweater and represent all the people back at home and all the other athletes that are here.”

Although they had already locked up first place in Group A, the Canadians (3-0) had reason to rout.

Hungry for top seed overall and a weaker opponent in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Canada must have a greater goal differential than Team USA (2-0), who could well run up the scoreboard against underdog Germany in Sunday’s late game.

The No. 2 seed is likely to face a formidable Sweden squad in the quarterfinals, a country best avoided so early.

Outscoring its opponents 20-3, Canada leads all with a plus-17 goal differential, but the Americans (plus-7) still have one game to go. And a heckuva hill to climb.

It was of little surprise that the dominant Canadians had already scored seven by the time the French had seven shots, chasing poor starter Julian Junca after 40 minutes.

Poor backup Antoine Keller, coming for third-period relief, faced a Connor McDavid breakaway 20 seconds in. You can imagine what happened.

With a third three-point showing, McDavid already has as many Olympic points as periods played (nine).

Tom Wilson (back on McDavid’s top unit), Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Mark Stone, Sidney Crosby, Brandon Hagel, and Bo Horvat all found the net as well.

In all, Canada has 12 different goal scorers through its three games.

Simply ridiculous, relentless depth.

And easily the favourite team heading into the knockout stage, where Celebrini can continue his global coming-out party.

“I can’t say enough good things about that kid. He’s so, so impressive,” McDavid said.

“He’s a great young player, but not just because he’s so good with the puck. Just all the little things he does, the hard work he puts into the game, good along the wall, wins battles, plays just a hard game. Impressive kid.”

Impressive team.