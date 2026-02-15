Carney strategy for defence industry pledges 125,000 jobs, sweeping policy changes

Prime Minister Mark Carney inspects a guided missile intercept system during a vehicle tour at the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2026 12:25 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 12:48 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is making sweeping changes to the way it approaches supporting the domestic defence industry, as Canada looks to transition away from over-reliance on the United States for military gear.

The government was expected to announce its strategy last week, but Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended his travel due to a mass-shooting in B.C. and pushed the announcement to later this week, though media outlets have now published the details.

The $6.6-billion strategy aims to help small and medium-sized Canadian businesses break into the defence industry and reorient spending decisions to prioritize equipment made in Canada.

The document claims it will spur 125,000 jobs and promises to restructure Ottawa’s industrial technological benefit policy – how the government scores firms when they compete for contracts based on how much they contribute to the Canadian economy.

This all comes as the federal government moves to quickly ramp up defence spending to meet its NATO commitments, something that the entire alliance is working on after years of saber rattling from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The strategy was rumoured for release early last fall, then delivery was publicly promised by Christmas, only for Ottawa to blow past its own deadline by more than a month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

46m ago

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

4h ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing. China's Foreign...

53m ago

Man, 37, killed in Hwy. 407 crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 407 in Markham. Police say a 37-year-old man from Toronto in a passenger vehicle was involved in collision with a fuel...

5h ago

