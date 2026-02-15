Police tape down at B.C. high school, home where 8 killed in mass shooting

A welcome sign to Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 15, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 6:41 am.

TUMBLER RIDGE — The site of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is no longer cordoned off by police tape, but the high school where six were killed and dozens more were hurt remains closed to the public.

RCMP removed the yellow tape on Saturday that had surrounded the school since Tuesday, when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed five students and an educator after killing her mother and a brother at the family home.

The roads leading up to the school are still barricaded and guarded by private security.

The RCMP didn’t immediately respond to questions about next steps in the investigation, but Mounties have previously said forensic work at the home would be finished this weekend, while that work would continue at the school.

Autopsies on the bodies are expected to be finished this weekend, including for the shooter, who police have said killed herself.

Local churches are expected to hold their first services today since the murders, just ahead of Family Day in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press


Top Stories

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

21m ago

Man, 37, killed in Hwy. 407 crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 407 in Markham. Police say a 37-year-old man from Toronto in a passenger vehicle was involved in collision with a fuel...

1h ago

Mikael Kingsbury captures Canada's first 2026 Olympic gold in dual moguls

The King has restored Olympic order for Canada. Mikael Kingsbury has given Canada its first gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 with a win on Day 9 in the Olympic debut of men's dual moguls. The most...

2h ago

Man in his 20s arrested in Weston area shooting

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

1h ago

