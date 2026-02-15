Police tape down at B.C. high school, home where 8 killed in mass shooting

TUMBLER RIDGE — The site of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is no longer cordoned off by police tape, but the high school where six were killed and dozens more were hurt remains closed to the public.

RCMP removed the yellow tape on Saturday that had surrounded the school since Tuesday, when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot and killed five students and an educator after killing her mother and a brother at the family home.

The roads leading up to the school are still barricaded and guarded by private security.

The RCMP didn’t immediately respond to questions about next steps in the investigation, but Mounties have previously said forensic work at the home would be finished this weekend, while that work would continue at the school.

Autopsies on the bodies are expected to be finished this weekend, including for the shooter, who police have said killed herself.

Local churches are expected to hold their first services today since the murders, just ahead of Family Day in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

The Canadian Press



