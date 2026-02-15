Teen daughter of a Chicago man detained in an immigration case dies from a rare cancer

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago teen who spoke out for her father’s release after he was detained last fall by immigration officials in a deportation case has died after battling a rare form of cancer.

Ofelia Giselle Torres Hidalgo, 16, died Friday from stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, the family said in a statement. Funeral arrangements are private.

The teenager had been diagnosed in December 2024 with the aggressive form of soft tissue cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

An immigration judge in Chicago ruled three days before Ofelia’s death that her father, Ruben Torres Maldonado, was conditionally entitled to receive “cancellation of removal” due to the hardships his deportation would cause his children who were born in the United States and are U.S. citizens, according to the statement sent by an attorney representing Torres Maldonado.

The ruling provides Torres Maldonado with a path to becoming a lawful permanent resident and eventual U.S. citizenship, the statement said.

Ofelia was present via Zoom at last week’s hearing.

“Ofelia was heroic and brave in the face of ICE’s detention and threatened deportation of her father,” said Kalman Resnick, Torres Maldonado’s attorney. “We mourn Ofelia’s passing, and we hope that she will serve as a model for us all for how to be courageous and to fight for what’s right to our last breaths.”

Torres Maldonado, a painter and home renovator, was detained Oct. 18 at a Home Depot store in suburban Chicago as the area was at the center of a major immigration crackdown dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz,” which began in early September.

Ofelia was undergoing treatment when she appeared in October in a video posted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

“My dad, like many other fathers, is a hard-working person who wakes up early in the morning and goes to work without complaining, thinking about his family,” she said in the video. “I find it so unfair that hardworking immigrant families are being targeted just because they were not born here.”

In a wheelchair, she attended a hearing for her father in October. The family’s attorneys told a judge at that time that she was released from the hospital just a day before her father’s arrest so that she could see family and friends. They added that Ofelia had been unable to continue treatment “because of the stress and disruption.”

Torres Maldonado’s attorneys petitioned for his release as his deportation case went through the system. A judge ordered a bond hearing after ruling in October that his detention was illegal and violated Torres Maldonado’s due process rights.

A judge later cited Torres Maldonado’s lack of criminal history while allowing his release on a $2,000 bond.

Lawyers said Torres Maldonado entered the U.S. in 2003. He and his partner, Sandibell Hidalgo, also have a younger son.

The Department of Homeland Security had alleged he had been living illegally in the U.S. for years and has a history of driving offenses, including driving without a valid license, without insurance and speeding.

