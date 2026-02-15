Tumbler Ridge getting love and support from around the world

People from all over the world have sent their love and support to Tumbler Ridge since Tuesday's deadly shooting in the small town. Monika Gul has more.

By Monika Gul

Posted February 15, 2026 6:07 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 6:27 pm.

Wendy Trueit knows what it’s like to lose a child.

In the hours after the mass shooting in her community of Tumbler Ridge, she knew she had to do something. As a cook and co-owner of a local restaurant, Twisted Seasons Bistro, she started providing free meals to first responders and families of the victims.

Before she knew it, word got around.

“We’ve had people from the U.S., Connecticut, where they’ve had mass shootings there that reached out, ‘What can we do to help?’ and we’re like, ‘I don’t know, you can pre-pay for food for people, that would work,'” Trueit said.

“Canada, Europe, it’s been everywhere all over.”

Open Gallery 3 items

She estimates they’ve received thousands of dollars from hundreds of people around the world, all of it going toward feeding healthcare workers, paramedics, police officers, and firefighters, as well as those currently grieving loved ones.

“I never planned to have people send me money to help feed the people; I wasn’t concerned about that, that’s just what I can do, so yeah, that caught me off guard,” she said.

This is just one of the countless ways the community has been receiving support from people who are, essentially, strangers.

Fort St. John resident Ted Ember says he recently made the two-hour drive to Tumbler Ridge to drop off what was supposed to be just a few bouquets of flowers from him, his coworkers, and his friends.

“I started picking up flowers. I let the lady know that I’m buying some flowers and going down to deliver on behalf of coworkers and friends, and next thing you know, there are strangers buying flowers,” Ember said.

“We just thought it would be a nice gesture to show Tumbler Ridge that people care.”

There are also GoFundMe pages for the victims, which, combined, have raised well over a million dollars.

Trueit says she will continue to provide free meals for as long as the community needs it, and that includes the first day Tumbler Ridge Secondary students and staff return to class.

As well, she says, a school in Vancouver has offered to cover the cost of meals for everyone.

“I was a little shy on that one. I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can handle that,'” she said.

“Northern Health happened to be here, and they said, ‘We can make that happen, we can get a crew together, chefs, whatever you need,’ so we just accepted that challenge.”

For some, the kindness of strangers has been a light, however small, in an otherwise dark week.

“It definitely makes you look at the positive in the world,” Trueit said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

4h ago

Tumbler Ridge survivor's condition still critical but improving

For the family of Maya Gebala, sitting by her hospital bed is a blessing. It means she's still with them -- even if doctors didn't think she would be.

2h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

3h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine's Day assault using pepper spray

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine's Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street...

4h ago

Top Stories

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

4h ago

Tumbler Ridge survivor's condition still critical but improving

For the family of Maya Gebala, sitting by her hospital bed is a blessing. It means she's still with them -- even if doctors didn't think she would be.

2h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

3h ago

Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine's Day assault using pepper spray

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine's Day assault in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

12h ago

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

21h ago

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

February 13, 2026 9:39 pm EST EST

More Videos